Jarrow Formulas® Reveals New Probiotic Supporting Vaginal Health*

Pioneer supplement brand for over 40 years launches Fem-Dophilus® Advanced, supporting women's immune, urinary tract, gut, and vaginal health*

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrow Formulas ®, a long-standing probiotic pioneer, has announced the launch of Fem-Dophilus® Advanced, their newest targeted probiotic product which supports vaginal, urinary tract, digestive and immune health in just one veggie capsule per day.* The 10-billion CFU formulation features six science-backed strains including strains native to a woman's body.*

"As microbiome science and research continues to advance, we will continue to develop data-backed, next-gen products that target the evolving wellness needs and interests of our consumers," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer at Jarrow Formulas®. "Most women don't realize that vaginal health is linked with urinary tract, gut, and immune health. That's why we developed a simple, 4-in-1 option to support women's daily needs, providing better balance across the board."

As the New Year is often a time of reset, Jarrow Formulas® looks to empower women to make vaginal health a part of the equation – especially considering the many life stage cycles – macro (age), mezzo (childbearing) and micro (menstrual) – for vaginal health and its influence on sexual health and intimacy.

Key Features of Fem-Dophilus® Advanced include:

4x the benefits – Helps support vaginal, urinary tract, digestive, and immune health in just one veggie capsule per day*

Helps restore healthy vaginal flora and supports urinary tract health*

Features the Astarte® and BB-12® strains**.

Lactobacilli species, such as those in the ASTARTE® strains have been shown to lower vaginal pH to support a healthy microbiome, and the BB-12® strain support gut and immune health*.

Helps with occasional abdominal discomfort*

Supports a healthy immune system response*

10 billion CFU

Available in refrigerated and shelf-stable options

Additionally, Fem-Dophilus® Advanced is a non-GMO, vegetarian/vegan supplement that contains no wheat, gluten, soybeans, dairy, egg, fish/shellfish, peanuts/tree nuts or sesame. Jarrow Formulas® Fem-Dophilus® Advanced is now available on Amazon and on Jarrow.com . Visit the website and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about Jarrow Formulas® and their variety of wellness products.

About Jarrow Formulas ®

Jarrow Formulas® was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles with the consistent goal to promote optimal health with high-quality, effective, and affordable dietary supplements. Jarrow offers a wide range of scientifically supported supplements including products that support health and wellness in the areas of digestive, bone, brain, heart, and immune health, as well as energy metabolism.* Jarrow Formulas products are available worldwide in countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

** BB-12, ASTARTE, UALp-05 are trademarks of Chr. Hansen A/S.

SOURCE Jarrow Formulas