JAS Appoints Manuele Mazzacurati as Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Manuele Mazzacurati as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective January 1, 2026.

Mazzacurati has served as Chief Commercial Officer ad interim since August 1, 2025, bringing nearly 19 years of experience with JAS to the role. His appointment underscores the strength of JAS's leadership pipeline and the company's commitment to nurturing talent from within.

Over the course of his career at JAS, Manuele has held diverse leadership roles across operations, sales, and management, with experience spanning Mexico, Panama, and the broader Americas Region. As Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing since November 2022, he has been instrumental in aligning global commercial strategies, driving growth initiatives, and deepening customer relationships.

"Manuele's career is a strong example of how JAS develops leaders from within," said Marco Rebuffi, President & CEO, JAS. "His deep understanding of our business, our customers, and our culture, combined with his clear commercial vision, gives me great confidence as we continue to accelerate growth globally. Manuele has already demonstrated strong leadership during his time as interim CCO, and we are pleased to confirm him in this role."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Manuele will spearhead JAS's global commercial strategy, fostering alignment across regions and teams to ensure consistent execution and sustainable growth. He will continue building a collaborative, customer-focused organization that advances JAS's purpose, vision, and long-term ambitions.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer and grateful for the trust placed in me," said Manuele. "JAS has always been about people; our customers, our teams, and the relationships we build. I look forward to continuing this journey and working closely with our global teams to deliver meaningful value for our customers."

