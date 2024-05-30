JAS Worldwide Acquires Multilogistics, Strengthening European Logistics Presence

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS Worldwide is thrilled to welcome Multilogistics as its latest acquisition led by JAS Jet Air Service SpA, which closed on May 27.

This acquisition is particularly special, as Multilogistics is headquartered in Liscate, not far from JAS's original roots in Milan. This proximity serves as a poignant reminder of JAS's beginnings and highlights a journey of global growth over the past four decades. JAS's progress has been deliberate, strategically partnering with companies that invest in their employees and maintain a high commitment to customer care.

"We are excited to join forces with JAS Worldwide, a recognized leader in the global logistics industry," said Massimo Mirizzi President and Managing director of Multilogistics. "This partnership presents tremendous opportunities for our team and our customers. By combining our local expertise with JAS Worldwide's global reach and innovative and sustainable solutions, we can deliver even greater value and service excellence to our customers."

Multilogistics is known for its highly customized customer solutions, providing deep industry expertise and unique solutions. As a highly respected player with a vast Italian network, its mission is to support customers in becoming leaders in their respective markets.

"Multilogistics' approach to customer care mirrors JAS's service philosophy. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, and I'm excited to align the two synergies into one to better serve our clients with an advanced range of logistics solutions," said Leonardo Baldi, Regional Vice President of JAS Italy.

With 144 employees and expertise in freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management, Multilogistics will bolster JAS's offerings of comprehensive logistics solutions. This strategic acquisition reaffirms JAS's dedication to enhancing its service offerings and strengthening its presence in the European market.

About JAS Worldwide

