Jasmine Sanders Debuts First-Ever Workout Program with Community-Driven Fitness and Wellness Brand Tone It Up

The four-week transformative program is designed to help women of all fitness levels reach their ultimate potential. "The Best" features Jasmine's all-time favorite workouts, including strength training, cardio, HIIT and weekly meditations, meant to do at home in 40 minutes or less.

"I've always wanted to give the best version of myself physically, emotionally, and spiritually," says Sanders. "I want everyone who joins my program to know being your best isn't just a number on a scale, but it's how you feel about yourself. When you take the time out of your day to do a workout, you're doing something that benefits you, and will only make you feel your best. Once you feel better inside, better things happen on the outside."

Growing up an athlete, Jasmine developed an extraordinary love for working out at a young age and has always dreamed of sharing her passion for fitness with as many people as possible. Jasmine's vision was to create a wellness program where women could become the best, most empowered versions of themselves. This passion drew her to fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katrina Scott and Tone It Up, whose community-driven mission of female empowerment made the brand a natural fit for her.

"After meeting Jasmine I immediately knew she would be a perfect partner for Tone It Up, she has this infectious energy and is always encouraging her own audience to move and feel their best - we knew we had to make this happen for our community," says Tone It Up Co-Founder Katrina Scott. "We couldn't be more excited that Jasmine wanted to bring her first-ever workout program to Tone It Up and be our first-ever celeb program partner."

"Beyond the physical, Jasmine's program also prioritizes mental wellness, so she and I teamed up to bring our Tone It Up ladies an exclusive meditation," says Tone It Up Co-Founder Karena Dawn. "Jasmine's been part of the community for quite some time now, and I'm so excited for everyone to finally meet her. She's an absolute fitness powerhouse - Katrina and I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

"The Best by Jasmine Sanders" is available exclusively on the TIU app (starting at $8.33/month). The TIU app membership includes access to 12+ fitness programs, including favorites like 7 Day Jumpstart, 30 Day Booty, Tone It Up Pregnancy, as well as 550+ on-demand workout videos and a library of healthy recipes, meal plans, and nutrition tips.

For more information about Tone It Up and "The Best by Jasmine Sanders," please visit toneitup.com/jasminesanders and follow on Instagram at @toneitup and @goldenbarbie .

About Tone It Up

Founded in 2009 by Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, Tone It Up is a leading fitness and wellness community for women, by women. Empowering women to live their healthiest, happiest, and most confident lives, Tone It Up offers an extensive selection of workouts through the TIU app, clean nutrition products, and a community platform for women to set and achieve their goals. The TIU app membership starts at $8.33 a month and is available on Apple or Android devices. Membership includes access to 16+ fitness programs, including favorites like 7 Day Jumpstart, 30 Day Booty, Tone It Up Pregnancy, as well as 550+ on-demand workout videos and a library of healthy recipes, meal plans, and nutrition tips. Tone It Up Nutrition includes plant-based protein powders and shakes, vitamins, workout equipment and more, available on ToneItUp.com, Amazon and at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide, including Target, CVS, Kroger and its affiliates, The Vitamin Shoppe, HEB and more. To learn more about Tone It Up, please visit www.toneitup.com and join the community. Find the #TIUcommunity across Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube, Tiktok, and Twitter with @toneitup .

