Jason & Travis Kelce Join Forces for The First Time as Owners and Operators of Garage Beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Jason and Travis Kelce are teaming up as significant owners and operators of a business – and of course, it is with one of the fastest growing beer brands in the country, Garage Beer ! The small batch brewed, classic light beer was founded in their home state of Ohio and has been growing rapidly across the country.

The Kelce brothers are passionate about beer and business and have talked for years about partnering together in the category. With this passion, they wanted to be thoughtful and find the right opportunity with the highest quality brewery and brand that aligned with their values of how a business should be run. And most importantly, a company built to serve the customer. Jason and Travis believe that beer should be fun, and they want to partner with a brand that embodies the spirit of a neighborhood feel, a light beer all will enjoy. Serendipitously, through a prior relationship, the Kelces' learned about Garage Beer and for the past two years have been laying the groundwork to join forces with the company.

The brothers join Garage as significant investors, partners, owners, and operators. Jason and Travis will be involved in every aspect of the business, including brewing, distribution, sales, marketing, and national expansion efforts. Retail displays will be in stores shortly along with social content, billboards, and other promotional activities.

The Garage Beer recipe was originally created in Cincinnati, Ohio (where Jason and Travis both played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats) and the business headquarters is now just north in Columbus, Ohio. The beer is currently sold in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana, and New Jersey… with planned expansion into dozens of new states this year.

"People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer," said Jason Kelce. "For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together."

"It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun. I have worked with Andy for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business. We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level," added Travis Kelce.

"We want a beer that tastes like beer and one that keeps the stories alive in the neighborhood. Garage prides ourselves on small batch brewing and a commitment to quality. Ever since our first conversation with Travis and Jason, it was clear we had similar opinions about beer, but they also had brilliant, and very funny, business sensibility. Our team better be on their toes now," quipped Garage Beer co-owner Andy Sauer. "The garage is a symbol for building stronger communities one beer at a time, and I think we can all use more time with friends, family, and neighbors to talk, smile, laugh, and enjoy that time together."

Garage Beer is a 4% ABV, 95 Calories and 3g Carbohydrate light lager beer served in two varieties: classic regular and lime. Merchandise store and beer finder . Garage Instagram and Twitter .

