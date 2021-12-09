Jason Evans named COO of Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, a leader in commercial fleet maintenance services, is pleased to announce that Jason Evans has been promoted from VP of Operations to Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Mark Clark, Epika's co-founder and current COO, will remain a board member and Executive VP with a focus on new acquisitions and special projects.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jason will provide company-wide leadership of operations and team management as he oversees Epika's national footprint, which continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With more than 20 years of experience in the truck service industry, Jason is exceptionally qualified for this role and in many ways, Jason's promotion recognizes a role he has already played.

"I've had the privilege of working with Jason for the past 19 years. He is a consummate professional and has demonstrated the ability to be a strategic and inspiring leader who can generate strong results. He is very well-equipped to step into the COO role as Epika continues to grow nationally," said Mark Clark.

Jason Evans added, "Mark Clark and Glenn Sherburne [Epika co-founder] have served as incredible mentors to me over the years. Operational excellence is a passion of mine and I'm very excited to continue growing Epika into the preferred provider of maintenance and repair services for the commercial industry nationwide"

Jason earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University. Prior to joining Epika in 2019, Jason worked at Speedco Truck Lube and Tires, and held various leadership roles at Bridgestone Americas, Inc., including Director of Store Operations of GCR Tires. Outside of work, Jason enjoys fishing and spending time with family.

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Our company was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, and Deaton Fleet Solutions. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia; five full-service repair and maintenance facilities and 15 branch locations operating nearly 50 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

