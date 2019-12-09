Jason Hsu of Rayliant Global Advisors to Deliver UCLA Anderson MFE Commencement Address

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson School of Management announced that Jason Hsu (Ph.D. '04), founder and chairman of Rayliant Global Advisors, will address this year's Master of Financial Engineering (MFE) graduates. A total of 81 students will graduate at the 2019 MFE commencement ceremony, which takes place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Korn Convocation Hall.

UCLA Anderson Adjunct Professor Levon Goukasian was chosen by the graduating MFE class to receive the MFE Teaching Excellence Award, which will be presented to him at the commencement ceremony.

The MFE program at UCLA Anderson prepares students for careers in risk management, asset management, data science, derivative pricing, private equity, hedge funds and technical areas of corporate finance.

"We're delighted our graduates will hear from Jason Hsu, a UCLA Anderson finance Ph.D. graduate, who has decades of expertise in quantitative asset management," said Professor Mikhail Chernov, faculty director of the MFE program.

Hsu is the founder and chairman of Rayliant Global Advisors. Throughout his accomplished career, Hsu's commitment to academic rigor and investor advocacy have led him to research, develop and bring to market investment strategies that create significant value for investors. At Rayliant, Hsu educates investors and offers products to transform the investment ecosystem in Asia and beyond. Prior to his current role, he was the co-founder and vice chairman of Research Affiliates.

Hsu is at the forefront of the smart beta revolution and is one the world's most recognized thought leaders in that space. Building on his pioneering work on the RAFI™ Fundamental Index™ approach to investing with Rob Arnott in 2005, he has published numerous articles on the topic, notably: "A Survey of Alternative Equity Index Strategies," which won a 2011 Graham and Dodd Scroll Award and the Readers' Choice Award from CFA Institute; and "The Surprising Alpha from Malkiel's Monkey and Upside-Down Strategies," which won the 2013 Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award for Outstanding Paper in the Journal of Portfolio Management. In 2015, Hsu received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Outstanding Article Award for "A Study of Low-Volatility Portfolio Construction Methods," published in the Journal of Portfolio Management. He has twice received the William F. Sharpe Award for Best New Index Research (2005 and 2013), which is awarded by Institutional Investor Journals.

Hsu is a member of the advisory board of the MFE program at UCLA Anderson, as well as an adjunct professor of finance. For his service to Anderson, he received the 2009 Outstanding Service Award. He has also held visiting professorships at Tsinghua University, Kyoto University and Taiwan's National Chengchi University.

Hsu has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed articles. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Investment Management and serves on the editorial board of the Financial Analysts Journal, the Journal of Index Investing, the Journal of Investment Consulting and the Journal of Investment Management.

Hsu graduated with a bachelor's degree (summa cum laude) in physics from the California Institute of Technology, was awarded a master's in finance from Stanford University and earned his Ph.D. in finance from UCLA, where he conducted research on the equity premium, business cycles and portfolio allocations.

UCLA Anderson's Master of Financial Engineering (MFE) program is designed for individuals who want to apply their analytical skills to careers in the world of quantitative finance and data analytics. The curriculum integrates mathematical, statistical and programming tools with finance theory. Students are taught to apply cutting-edge theory to various aspects of the financial markets, from equities to fixed income, currencies to commodities. Students are prepared for careers in quantitative research, derivatives structuring, modeling and pricing, trading, investment management, corporate risk management and data science. The program balances academic rigor with practical application to create a challenging and relevant curriculum, with courses taught by faculty that are world renowned in both the theory and the practice of quantitative finance.

Rayliant Global Advisors develops quant strategies to generate alpha in inefficient markets like China and other emerging markets. We manage money for institutions through customized portfolios, helping them achieve long-term outperformance. A global asset management group, Rayliant has more than $27 billion in assets managed using its strategies. Our offices are in Beijing, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles and Taipei.



UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Here, some 1,800 students annually are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

