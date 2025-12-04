Jason Kelce, Katie Ledecky and Steve Phelps Honored at March of Dimes 42nd Annual Sports Luncheon

Annual event raises $1.4 Million to support maternal and infant health

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes hosted its 42nd Annual New York Sports Luncheon today, bringing together more than 500 leaders across sports, media, and business to support the organization's mission of improving maternal and infant health in the US. The event honored standout champions whose achievements and leadership are shaping the world of athletics and beyond.

This year's honorees included:

March of Dimes New York Sports Luncheon Honorees Jason Kelce, Katie Ledecky and Steve Phelps

Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl Champion – March of Dimes Sports Achievement Award

Katie Ledecky, Nine-time Olympic Gold Medalist – March of Dimes Sports Achievement Award

Steve Phelps, NASCAR Commissioner – March of Dimes Corporate Leadership Award

The United States once again earned a D+ grade in the latest March of Dimes Report Card , marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for preterm birth. This year's grade underscores the need for drastic improvement in care for our nation's moms and babies.

For more than four decades, the March of Dimes Sports Luncheon has raised over $21.4 million to advance vital research, advocacy, and community programs aimed at preventing preterm birth and addressing the maternal and infant health crisis. Today in the United States, preterm birth and infant complications remain among the most pressing and inequitable health challenges facing families.

The luncheon was chaired by David Berson, President and CEO of CBS Sports, alongside an executive committee of industry leaders: Rick Cordella (NBC Sports), Michael Levine (CAA Sports), Hillary Mandel (IMG Media), James Pitaro (ESPN), Eric Shanks (FOX Sports), and Luis Silberwasser (Warner Bros. Discovery Sports).

"This annual luncheon brings together the very best of the sports and media communities around an issue that affects every family," said Allison Lang, March of Dimes senior executive director of Market Impact. "We're deeply grateful to our honorees, not only for their achievements, but for lending their voices to help ensure all moms and babies have the healthiest start possible."

The event also highlighted Mecca Williams, a March of Dimes ambassador from New York. Williams shared her experience with early-onset preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome, which led to the preterm birth of her daughter - now a thriving three-year-old. Her story underscored the critical importance of expanding prenatal care access, advancing research, and supporting families through high-risk pregnancies.

Proceeds from the luncheon will directly support March of Dimes programs – including Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers®, NICU Family Support®, and initiatives that expand access to quality maternal and infant care in communities nationwide.

