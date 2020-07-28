Jason Kuhlemeier Joins AgBiome as VP of Marketing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome, a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, announced Jason Kuhlemeier has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Kuhlemeier has a long successful track record of working in the agriculture industry.

"We are incredibly excited to have Jason join AgBiome," says Toni Bucci, COO of AgBiome Innovations. "He brings extensive industry knowledge to our growing business development team. His view of the product marketing experience of the AgTech industry through a wide-angle lens is an asset that will help accelerate AgBiome growth for years to come."

Most recently, Jason served as the Specialty Crop Market Manager at BASF. Prior to his time at BASF, he worked as a project and product manager for Bayer Environmental Science and Bayer Crop Science. Jason is a graduate of Illinois State University.

"The collaborative environment and culture at AgBiome allow us to create innovative, highly effective solutions to replace the decades-old methods of pest and disease control currently being used," says Kuhlemeier. "What makes the fast-paced, nimble world at AgBiome so rewarding is our capacity to engage with our customers and create specific solutions for the challenges they face so that together we can drive the industry forward."

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiary, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome and Genective recently formed a strategic partnership to establish a new leader in insect traits, a market with over $5 billion in annual opportunities. AgBiome has a global R&D collaboration with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), to develop nutritional health products for swine. AgBiome's LifeEDIT™ subsidiary deploys proprietary genome editing systems to address human genetic diseases and high-value crop traits.

