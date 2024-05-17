JASON S. GOLDSTEIN OF PARKER WAICHMAN LLP NAMED TO PLAINTIFFS' STEERING COMMITTEE IN NATIONAL GLUGAGON-LIKE PEPTIDE-1 RECEPTOR AGONISTS (GLP-1 RAS) PRODUCTS LIABILITY LITIGATION

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason S. Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel in the Mass Torts Department for the national law firm Parker Waichman LLP, was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee ("PSC") in the multi-district litigation (MDL) involving injuries allegedly caused by GLP-1 RAS pharmaceutical drugs, including, but not limited to, Ozempic ®, Wegovy ® and Mounjaro ®. The Order was entered on May 8, 2024.

Parker Waichman LLP

Mr. Goldstein brings to the group his considerable experience in mass torts litigation along with the extensive knowledge and experience of the Parker Waichman firm, long involved in multi-district litigation nationwide.

Mr. Goldstein has previously been selected to serve on the Plaintiff's Steering Committee for In Re: Exactech Polyethylene Orthopedic Products Liability Litigation (MDL 3044), pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York before the Honorable Nicholas Garaufis. Mr. Goldstein also served as a committee member for In Re: Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation (MDL 2973) and a trial team member for In Re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., Pinnacle Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation MDL 2244).

Jerrold S. Parker, founding partner of Parker Waichman LLP, commented that "Jason has been a fierce advocate for our clients and will vigorously fight for the rights of the injured plaintiffs in the In Re: Glugagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1 RAS) Products Liability Litigation along with the other members of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee and the Parker Waichman team."

Parker Waichman LLP currently represents hundreds of plaintiffs who have been harmed due to prescription weight loss products, and anticipates that the size and scope of the litigation will continue to increase. Plaintiffs allege that the use of Glugagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAS) weight loss products can cause users to sustain serious injuries including gastroparesis, intraoperative pulmonary aspiration, and deep vein thrombosis.

Mr. Goldstein joins a diverse group in this Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, which is comprised of many of the most highly accomplished men and women in the field of plaintiffs' consumer products litigation. "It is an honor to be appointed by the Court to this talented and diverse team in such an important litigation," said Mr. Goldstein.

If you or a loved one believes you have been injured as a result of Glugagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1 RAS) prescription weight loss products, please call our law firm at 1-800-968-7529 or visit our website at www.yourlawyer.com.

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP