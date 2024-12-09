Jason Salzetti Named Chair and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte US today announced Jason Salzetti has been named chair and chief executive officer of Deloitte Consulting LLP, effective Jan. 27, 2025. Salzetti succeeds Dan Helfrich who has served in the role since 2019.

"Jason is a visionary leader with a proven track record of achieving impactful results for our clients and fostering a culture of apprenticeship and growth for our professionals," said Jason Girzadas, chief executive officer, Deloitte US. "As we navigate a complex and dynamic environment, we are confident that Jason will drive Deloitte's continued market leadership while bringing innovation and transformation capabilities to our clients to help position them for their success."

Salzetti began his career at Deloitte and brings nearly 30 years of experience in large-scale technology and business transformations. He is a trusted advisor to Deloitte clients, and most recently, Salzetti led the Government and Public Services practice, which serves the government at all levels, higher education institutions, and non-profit agencies across the U.S. Salzetti has worked with clients in every industry across the organization, focusing on mission-centric and digital transformation projects. He has also held numerous leadership roles, including serving on the Deloitte US board of directors.

"Whether it is helping clients solve tough challenges or supporting their business process or service delivery transformations, our work is about delivering outcomes and results. The opportunity to work with our clients and team members motivates me every day," said Jason Salzetti. "It's an honor to serve this outstanding team and continue to advance how we serve our clients, applying our network of alliances and technology relationships to empower our clients to lead their respective industries."

Salzetti will succeed Dan Helfrich who has led Deloitte Consulting LLP for almost six years, driving significant growth and market leadership.

"I'd like to express our deepest gratitude to Dan for his exceptional leadership. He is an insightful and dedicated leader, bringing compassion and energy to the organization. Dan successfully navigated our consulting team through a pandemic and a dynamic, ever-changing market, all while maintaining a strong focus on team culture and our clients' success. He leaves this role with our consulting business in a position of strength," said Girzadas.

Prior to his Government and Public Services leadership role, Salzetti led the integrated state, local and higher education practice. Salzetti also currently serves as the chair of the board of Children Now, a leading children's advocacy non-profit. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics/applied science with a specialization in computing from UCLA.

