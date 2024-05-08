Jason Shanahan Joins Tiger Finance as Managing Director

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason P. Shanahan, a 24-year veteran of the asset-based lending and consumer finance industries, has joined Tiger Finance as a Managing Director.

From his base in Tiger's Boston office, Shanahan will focus on identifying both secured debt financing and equity capital opportunities, as well as utilize his experience to further strengthen the Tiger Finance operating platform. He will report to Bob DeAngelis, Executive Managing Director of Tiger Finance.

Jason Shanahan

For the past five years, Shanahan was Senior Vice President-ABL Originations at Citizens Bank, NA. Responsible for new ABL relationships within consumer/retail and general ABL sectors, his deals ranged from $15 million sole bank transactions to multi-hundred-million-dollar syndicated facilities. Prior to that, Shanahan spent 19 years at Wells Fargo Capital Finance, beginning his career as an analyst and working his way up the ranks to become Vice President-Senior Relationship Manager-Business Finance and, ultimately, Director-Senior Relationship Manager for Retail Finance.

"As a long-time fellow member of Boston's asset-based lending community, Jason comes to Tiger Finance with expertise in all facets of corporate finance," said DeAngelis. "Jason's vast experience in sourcing, underwriting, portfolio management, and workouts for clients across a wide spectrum of industries makes him an ideal addition to the creative commercial finance professionals on Tiger's team."

Added Shanahan: "I have watched as Tiger Finance has grown exponentially over the last several years by offering an array of sophisticated financial products to companies in growth mode or in turnaround situations. I welcome the opportunity to work with Bob and his team to build Tiger's portfolio to even higher levels in the years ahead."

Shanahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Merrimack College, North Andover, Massachusetts, as well as Series 63, Series 79 and SIE licenses. The Reading, Massachusetts resident is a member of the Commercial Finance Association and Turnaround Management Association, and a Board Member of Friends of Reading Recreation.

Tiger Finance is a stretch asset-based lender, advancing against working capital, machinery and equipment, fixtures, real estate and intellectual property across a broad range of industries. Tiger Finance provides first lien, second lien, and split-lien facilities, typically structured as term debt.

The lender is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

