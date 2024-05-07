All Assets from Medrobotics' 40,000-Square-Foot Massachusetts Plant Available in Turnkey Sale

Tiger Group and Liquidity Services offer IP, surgical robotics systems, lab equipment and other assets from innovative company whose Flex/Flex360 platform has been used in surgical theaters all over the world

RAYNHAM, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All assets from the fully furnished, 40,000-square-foot Raynham plant of Medrobotics—maker of groundbreaking robotic surgical platforms used by nearly 30 hospitals globally—are available in a turnkey sale by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services.

All assets from Medrobotics' Rayham plant are available in a turnkey sale by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services including a complete Medrobotics Flex 360 Robotic System A Medrobotics Force Dimension Sigma 7 Haptic Device is among of the assets available for sale.

"This turnkey sale represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for buyers that could include medical device-makers, robotics companies or venture capital firms," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The offering includes 22 terabytes' worth of technical specs, customer lists and other valuable IP, as well as $12 million in hard assets, including 23 complete Flex and next-gen Flex360 robotics systems."

"These systems, which are FDA-approved, were the first surgical platform to offer a steerable and shapeable robotic scope, which allows surgeons to operate on parts of the body that, in many cases, would otherwise have been unreachable," said Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services. "The equipment and IP available in this turnkey opportunity could greatly benefit an expanding medical robotics enterprise."

The Raynham building includes a state-of-the-art clean room. Real estate is available.

Turnkey buyers will need to act quickly—all 700 lots will be made available individually in a timed, online auction that closes on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. (ET). Bidders can use the SoldTiger.com and AllSurplus.com links below. (Online advance registration required at AllSurplus.com; SoldTiger.com bidding opens Tuesday, June 4.)

In addition to the robotics systems, the Raynham plant boasts a broad array of general-utility medical, lab, assembly/manufacturing, plant support and material-handling assets. "It's everything from state-of-the-art 3D printers and a full machine shop to microscopes, incubators, lab ovens, test and measurement equipment and pallet jacks and racking," Coelho noted.

For more information on the turnkey opportunity, contact [email protected], (617) 797-0430.

About Tiger Group

About Liquidity Services

