Jason Sudeikis to Headline Rakuten Optimism 2024 Conference in the US

News provided by

Rakuten International

01 Feb, 2024, 12:59 ET

Comedian and AGT finalist Preacher Lawrence to host 2024 Golden Link Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, producer, and writer Jason Sudeikis will be the headline speaker at Rakuten Optimism, the season's biggest marketing conference hosted by Rakuten International. Rakuten Optimism will take place May 29-31 in Carlsbad, California.

Tying to the conference theme "Fueling Meaningful Connections," the Ted Lasso star will take center stage to discuss the power of optimism and storytelling to captivate audiences and create stronger connections.

Continue Reading
Rakuten Optimism 2024 headline speaker Jason Sudeikis
Rakuten Optimism 2024 headline speaker Jason Sudeikis

In addition, comedian and America's Got Talent finalist Preacher Lawson will host this year's edition of the 2024 Golden Link Awards, Rakuten Advertising's annual program celebrating and recognizing the achievements of advertisers, publishers and agencies in the Rakuten Advertising Network.

Rakuten Optimism is a two-day program gathering thousands of retail marketing leaders and professionals to discuss and celebrate the latest innovations in performance marketing and digital advertising. Rakuten Optimism will take place May 29-31, 2024 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Register today at https://rakuten.swoogo.com/optimism-2024.

A more detailed agenda with sessions will be announced soon. For more information on Rakuten Optimism 2024 or for sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

About Rakuten International
Rakuten International is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc., a Japanese global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Rakuten International business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, communications and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit rakuteninternational.com for more information. 

Media Contact:
Steven Shaw
steven.shaw@rakuten.com

SOURCE Rakuten International

Also from this source

Rakuten to Present Optimism 2024 Conference in the US

Rakuten to Present Optimism 2024 Conference in the US

For the first time in five years, Rakuten Optimism, hosted by Rakuten International, will return to the U.S. on May 29-31, 2024 in Carlsbad, Calif....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.