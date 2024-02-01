Jason Sudeikis to Headline Rakuten Optimism 2024 Conference in the US

Comedian and AGT finalist Preacher Lawrence to host 2024 Golden Link Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, producer, and writer Jason Sudeikis will be the headline speaker at Rakuten Optimism, the season's biggest marketing conference hosted by Rakuten International. Rakuten Optimism will take place May 29-31 in Carlsbad, California.

Tying to the conference theme "Fueling Meaningful Connections," the Ted Lasso star will take center stage to discuss the power of optimism and storytelling to captivate audiences and create stronger connections.

Rakuten Optimism 2024 headline speaker Jason Sudeikis

In addition, comedian and America's Got Talent finalist Preacher Lawson will host this year's edition of the 2024 Golden Link Awards, Rakuten Advertising's annual program celebrating and recognizing the achievements of advertisers, publishers and agencies in the Rakuten Advertising Network.

Rakuten Optimism is a two-day program gathering thousands of retail marketing leaders and professionals to discuss and celebrate the latest innovations in performance marketing and digital advertising. Rakuten Optimism will take place May 29-31, 2024 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Register today at https://rakuten.swoogo.com/optimism-2024.

A more detailed agenda with sessions will be announced soon. For more information on Rakuten Optimism 2024 or for sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

About Rakuten International

Rakuten International is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc., a Japanese global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Rakuten International business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, communications and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit rakuteninternational.com for more information.

