Jason Thacker Named One of Canada's 2018 Top 40 Under 40®

Thacker was selected from a pool of more than 800 nominees by an independent advisory board comprised of more than 20 business leaders across Canada, based on four criteria: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and Social Responsibility.

"It is an honor to represent TD as a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 for 2018," said Thacker. "I am proud to stand alongside such accomplished Canadian business leaders. I share this recognition with my fellow TD colleagues and am grateful to the incredible mentors who've inspired and supported me over the years."

Thacker joined TD in 2007 and has held a variety of executive roles both in Canada and the U.S. across the Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate & Specialty Banking businesses. He currently works in TD's U.S. operations based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, leading the deposits and payments team in the bank's consumer banking division, one of TD's largest U.S. businesses. Thacker's team supports the day-to-day banking experiences for more than 5 million retail customers, covering deposits, term deposits, debit and stored value card products, while also managing business requirements around legal, regulatory and public policy.

"During his decade-long tenure with TD, Jason's exemplary leadership qualities have enabled him to enjoy a rare and accelerated career trajectory," said Greg Braca, President and CEO of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank. "Our senior leadership team has entrusted him to oversee some of the most complex and critical roles at the bank. I am confident that Jason will continue to contribute significantly to TD in the years to come."

Thacker holds an MBA from The Wharton School and an HBA from the Ivey Business School. He was previously honored as a "40 Under 40" by The Wharton School, Procter & Gamble Alumni Network and Philadelphia Business Journal. He is active in his community, serving on the boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia and the National Liberty Museum. At TD, Thacker co-founded the U.S. GenNext network, a mentoring and volunteering community of thousands of emerging leaders across the bank.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 recipients will be honored at the Top 40 Awards Night Gala on Nov. 21, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About Canada's Top 40 Under 40

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations all enthusiastically committed to Top 40's success, including: Founder and Managing Partner Caldwell; Presenting Partner MNP LLP; National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN and National Post; Travel Partner WestJet; Research Partner Caliper; and, Leadership Forum Partner Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 680 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, CFOs, executives, and entrepreneurs.

