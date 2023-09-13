'Jason's Table': Taiwan's Master Chefs meet MasterChef

MasterChef runner-up hosts one of the first global programs dedicated to Taiwanese cuisine 

TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Taiwanese food is steadily growing in popularity, its unique ingredients and more uncommon dishes are often lost in translation. "Jason's Table: Masterful Dishes," available September 18, 2023 for free on TaiwanPlus, sets out to explore its nuances by exhibiting Taiwanese cuisine through modern reinterpretation. Hosted by Jason Wang, Season 8 runner-up of MasterChef, "Jason's Table" is one of the first global programs dedicated specifically to Taiwanese cuisine.  

Jason's Table shines a light on the often-overlooked expertise of local Taiwanese chefs.
"Jason's Table" explores the heart of Taiwanese cuisine through 12 intricate dishes created by award-winning chefs across the nation, beginning with White Snow Osmanthus Crab. He pairs each dish with his own interpretation — blending both Taiwanese and western techniques to reflect his multicultural background. While Taiwan is most known for classics like beef noodle soup, stinky tofu and guabao (also dubbed the "Taiwanese hamburger"), this series shines a light on the often-overlooked expertise of local chefs.  

When discussing his inspiration for the show, Wang shared his belief that "food forges a connection between our past and present, awakening the senses that shape who we are." For Wang, Taiwanese food melds his cultural background with his American upbringing, and hopes the show will "entertain foodies everywhere and help viewers taste, as much as possible, the essences of Taiwanese cuisine." 

TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu said: "We are excited to present 'Jason's Table', a prime example of TaiwanPlus's drive to grow its range of original programming and bring Taiwan's voice to the world. Wang's culinary experience and cross-cultural knowledge makes him an ideal champion for Taiwanese cuisine, helping to demystify what Taiwanese food is for food lovers around the world." 

"Jason's Table" will be available on TaiwanPlus's website, app, TV channel and YouTube channel.                                         

About TaiwanPlus                                                
TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.  

