Jasper Announces New Chat Interface for Its AI Platform

Jasper delivers new chat functionality for its customers, creating an even more efficient way to create content.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, an artificial intelligence (AI) content platform, today announced Jasper Chat, a new way of engaging with its AI. Generative AI is a cutting-edge technology, but there can still be a learning curve to formulating the right prompts to achieve the best outputs. Jasper Chat removes much of that learning curve associated with generative AI tools by making it easy to converse with Jasper as you would talk to a human assistant.

Say Hello to Jasper Chat

Jasper Chat uses natural language that allows users to request a variety of tasks. These might include "Writing a blog post on...", "Creating ad variations for...", or even making adjustments to certain text to reflect a more casual tone. This user-friendly interface also encourages further interaction with the chat system after outputs have been delivered, with the goal of improving eventual results.

"We're living through a time where generative AI is widely available, but not easily accessible to complete mission critical tasks," said Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper. "With Jasper Chat, we've harnessed the power of language learning models and made the interface feel as natural as possible for business users. Jasper Chat is more of a new way to interact with existing AI than a new technology itself, but it has the potential to make generative AI even more widely adopted than it already is."

Jasper Chat is built and fine-tuned for business use cases, such as marketing and sales departments, continuing to make writing faster and easier. It also allows users to up-vote or down-vote any results, allowing Jasper to learn and become attuned over time. These new features ensure content is always fresh and authentic, whether you're putting together a marketing campaign or sales pitch email. This chat style interface is open to all paid subscribers on a Boss Mode or Business plan.

Generative AI is proving to be a transformational technology in scaling content, enabling teams, enhancing creativity, and so much more. Join Jasper on February 14th, 2023, at the industry's first user conference, Gen AI , to be a part of the discussion and frontier of generative AI.

For more information about Jasper, visit www.jasper.ai . This press release was written using Jasper, an AI Content Platform that allows creators to harness the power of generative AI anywhere they work.

ABOUT JASPER

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI Content Platform that enables individuals and teams to leverage AI to scale their content strategies. With Jasper, anyone from individual freelancers to creators at enterprise companies can break through writer's block, repackage what they've written, create original images, and adapt their content to different formats and languages. Jasper, has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000.

