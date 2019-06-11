Jaunt Air Mobility Selects Triumph Aerospace Structures to Provide Engineering Services on eVTOL Vehicle

BERWYN, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today at the Uber Elevate Summit in Washington, D.C. that its Triumph Aerospace Structures business unit has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jaunt Air Mobility to provide engineering services in support of Jaunt's all electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) concept air vehicle. Triumph will support Jaunt's efforts to develop and build a full-scale demonstration aircraft based on Jaunt's reduced rotor operating speed aircraft (ROSA™) in support of urban air mobility (UAM) operations.

"Working with Jaunt and our other partners, Triumph will help bring ROSA to reality," said Kaydon Stanzione, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. "Triumph's experience in innovative structural design is essential for streamlining future certification of Jaunt's unique configuration."

"We are excited to be a key contributor to Jaunt's new air vehicle concept. Triumph's experience in aircraft design, development, and certification, demonstrates the capabilities required to bring the Jaunt eVTOL air vehicle to reality, and achieve their program milestones consistent with the growing market potential for eVTOL aircraft and Uber's vision for all-electric, on-demand aviation," said Michael G. Engers, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development.

Triumph Aerospace Structures will design the aircraft structure to optimize weight, cost, and producibility in support of the program. The engineering services will be provided at Triumph's Technology and Engineering Center in Arlington, Texas.

About Jaunt Air Mobility

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC is a transformative aerospace company focused on developing advanced air vehicles that incorporate innovative technologies and management strategies providing the highest levels of operational efficiencies, safety, and community acceptance. We are the pioneer and world-leader in Reduced Rotor Operating Speed Aircraft (ROSA™) design and development. ROSA™ is the metamorphosis of the best features available from helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes. For more news and information on Jaunt Air Mobility; please visit www.jauntairmobility.com.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

