Javad Ra'ed Named Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Mindbody

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the hiring of Javad Ra'ed as Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

Ra'ed brings considerable experience leading and managing strategic account teams having done so for global brands such as IBM, Fiserv, and Equifax. In his role, Ra'ed will lead and manage all aspects of Mindbody's strategic account program including generating new business and developing a high impact retention strategy for Mindbody's enterprise customers.

"We are excited to bring Javad's expertise to join our team's unbridled passion for our customers and products," said Aaron Stead, Chief Revenue Officer at Mindbody. "Javad's international experience will allow us to scale beyond our market leadership position with North American brands and grow our revenue base in new and emerging markets. His customer first philosophy aligns with our core values and we look forward to the new opportunities ahead."

In addition to developing new business opportunities, Ra'ed is charged with increasing overall product utilization among existing strategic account customers, introducing new products and offerings, and ensuring customer needs are being met.

Mindbody's strategic accounts consist of large brands often with multiple locations that are on the leading edge of wellness offerings in the fitness, salon and spa, and integrated health verticals. They are chief drivers of growth for the global wellness industry and Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform augments their ability to scale and connect consumers with wellness experiences. Businesses of this size have complex needs that require complex solutions and as the industry leader, Mindbody is positioned as an ideal partner for their business management needs.

"I have always been focused on our customers' success driven by long term relationships and partnering with them," said Ra'ed. "I am very excited about the opportunity to combine my experience in strategic account management with Mindbody's industry expertise to help our customers achieve exceptional business results."

Ra'ed is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he completed a Bachelor's degree in marketing and international business. He later obtained a Master's degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Ra'ed will be based out of Mindbody's Scottsdale, Ariz. office.

