Mindbody Announces Strategic Partnership with DivaDance to Elevate Dance Fitness Experience

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a partnership with DivaDance® , the dynamic pop-music inspired dance phenomenon. This strategic alliance is poised to revolutionize the dance fitness industry, offering an enhanced experience to the DivaDance® community and beyond.

"We are thrilled to partner with DivaDance®, a brand that aligns seamlessly with our mission of promoting wellness and inclusivity," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody. "This collaboration represents a fusion of innovative technology and the uplifting power of dance, bringing a unique and exhilarating fitness experience to DivaDance® enthusiasts."

DivaDance®, with its core values of inspiring confidence and building community, has been a trailblazer in the dance fitness space since its inception. The company, which began franchising in 2017, provides all-levels dance choreography classes, parties, and programs in a judgment-free environment designed for ages 18 and up.

The partnership will see DivaDance® utilizing Mindbody's Ultimate Plus solution, featuring cutting-edge Messenger AI and Technical Account Management. Mindbody's Ultimate Plus solution empowers businesses with robust tools for seamless scheduling, secure payment processing, and enhanced communication through Messenger AI. The addition of Technical Account Management ensures that businesses receive personalized support to maximize the benefits of the software. This powerful combination will not only streamline business operations for DivaDance®, but also elevate the overall customer experience.

Jami Stigliano, Founder & CEO of DivaDance®, shared, "Partnering with Mindbody will elevate the experience of our franchise owners by creating operational efficiencies and increasing revenue through exciting new marketing channels. The Mindbody team deeply understands our brand, and we're energized by their commitment to our growth."

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About DivaDance®

DivaDance® has 35 locations in the U.S. with over 10 franchises slated to open in 2024 - including their first international location, DivaDance Mexico City. They break away from the traditional follow-the-leader style class and offer original, pop-music inspired choreography. Franchising since 2017, DivaDance® has a steadfast commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and creating a safe space for adults from all backgrounds to let their hair down and enjoy an hour of sexy, sweaty fun.

SOURCE Mindbody