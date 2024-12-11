Javier Ferran announces the launch of Terlos, an investment platform to support consumer brands in their next stage of growth

Terlos Investments LP ("Terlos") has launched with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") and Javier Ferran as exclusive limited partners

as exclusive limited partners Terlos will invest in mid and large-sized consumer brands with a particular focus on family- and founder-owned businesses in advantaged and resilient categories

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Javier Ferran, currently Chairman of Diageo and International Airlines Group (IAG), today announces the launch of Terlos, a new investment platform dedicated to supporting European family and founder-owned consumer brands through investment and operational expertise. Terlos has secured a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") and Javier Ferran as exclusive limited partners and will invest with a flexible time horizon and governance requirements, and in various scales and structures, in order to adapt to the requirements of both businesses and their other shareholders.

Terlos will leverage Javier Ferran's four decades of success as an operator and investor in the European consumer landscape to support businesses seeking to scale and enhance their competitive edge in a dynamic marketplace.

Terlos brings together an experienced team with proven operational and investment expertise, a strong consumer industry network, and an established track record of partnering with founders, investors, and management teams.

"Terlos is well positioned to unlock long-term value across family- and founder-owned consumer businesses in Europe. Our operating experience and hands-on approach offer shareholders and management teams the support they need to drive brand differentiation and scale their operations to grow." – Javier Ferran.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said: "The Terlos team has extensive experience working with consumer brands to develop and execute on their strategies. Terlos is ideally placed to identify, invest and support family and founder owned companies as they embark on their next phase of growth."

About Terlos

Terlos is a private investment ﬁrm advised by Javier Ferran with a focus on European consumer brands. Terlos partners with families, founders and management teams to foster growth through strategic insights and operational expertise.

