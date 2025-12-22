Javvy Coffee Expands Its Protein Line with New Protein Creamer Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Javvy Coffee, a leader in better-for-you coffee that's convenient, functional, and delicious, is expanding its Protein Coffee lineup with the launch of its newest innovation: Javvy Protein Creamer. With over one million happy customers, a viral social media presence, and retail launches at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and others; Javvy Coffee continues to redefine the future of clean, functional coffee.

Javvy Protein Creamer

Available now exclusively on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and javvycoffee.com, Javvy Coffee Protein Creamer expands on the brand's best-selling Protein Coffee offerings with the same commitment to better ingredients and uncompromising flavor. Crafted to effortlessly upgrade any cup of coffee, the Protein Creamer delivers a smooth, creamy texture with added wellness benefits, including sustained energy, brain support, and a collagen and protein boost.

Following the success of its original Sweet Cream flavor, Javvy Coffee Protein Creamer is now available in three new flavors: White Chocolate Mocha, Hazelnut, and Salted Caramel, each priced at $29.95.

Product Highlights:

11g Protein Per Scoop : Supports healthier hair, skin, nails, joints, and bones while helping keep you nourished throughout the day

: Supports healthier hair, skin, nails, joints, and bones while helping keep you nourished throughout the day 0g Sugar & No Artificial Sweeteners : Made with NO sugar additives, artificial ingredients, sweeteners, artificial colors, or chemicals

: Made with NO sugar additives, artificial ingredients, sweeteners, artificial colors, or chemicals Prebiotics & Energy-Boosting MCTs : Supports gut health and cognitive function

: Supports gut health and cognitive function Lactose-Free

Customers love Javvy Protein Creamer for its versatility in their everyday routine – using it in coffee, dirty sodas, smoothie and yogurt bowls, and even baked goods. It's easy to enjoy in just three simple steps: add 1-2 scoops to water or milk, shake or froth, and enjoy an extra-creamy protein boost anytime.

About Javvy Coffee:

Loved for its smooth taste, real ingredients, and unmatched convenience, Javvy Coffee is revolutionizing the way we enjoy coffee—quickly becoming a household name for those who demand convenience without compromising the taste or quality. Discover the full Javvy Coffee selection at javvycoffee.com.

For all Press Inquiries contact:

Morgan Publicity

[email protected]

323-684-4875

SOURCE Javvy Coffee