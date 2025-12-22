Javvy Coffee Expands Its Protein Line with New Protein Creamer Flavors
Dec 22, 2025, 08:45 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Javvy Coffee, a leader in better-for-you coffee that's convenient, functional, and delicious, is expanding its Protein Coffee lineup with the launch of its newest innovation: Javvy Protein Creamer. With over one million happy customers, a viral social media presence, and retail launches at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and others; Javvy Coffee continues to redefine the future of clean, functional coffee.
Available now exclusively on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and javvycoffee.com, Javvy Coffee Protein Creamer expands on the brand's best-selling Protein Coffee offerings with the same commitment to better ingredients and uncompromising flavor. Crafted to effortlessly upgrade any cup of coffee, the Protein Creamer delivers a smooth, creamy texture with added wellness benefits, including sustained energy, brain support, and a collagen and protein boost.
Following the success of its original Sweet Cream flavor, Javvy Coffee Protein Creamer is now available in three new flavors: White Chocolate Mocha, Hazelnut, and Salted Caramel, each priced at $29.95.
Product Highlights:
- 11g Protein Per Scoop: Supports healthier hair, skin, nails, joints, and bones while helping keep you nourished throughout the day
- 0g Sugar & No Artificial Sweeteners: Made with NO sugar additives, artificial ingredients, sweeteners, artificial colors, or chemicals
- Prebiotics & Energy-Boosting MCTs: Supports gut health and cognitive function
- Lactose-Free
Customers love Javvy Protein Creamer for its versatility in their everyday routine – using it in coffee, dirty sodas, smoothie and yogurt bowls, and even baked goods. It's easy to enjoy in just three simple steps: add 1-2 scoops to water or milk, shake or froth, and enjoy an extra-creamy protein boost anytime.
About Javvy Coffee:
Loved for its smooth taste, real ingredients, and unmatched convenience, Javvy Coffee is revolutionizing the way we enjoy coffee—quickly becoming a household name for those who demand convenience without compromising the taste or quality. Discover the full Javvy Coffee selection at javvycoffee.com.
For all Press Inquiries contact:
Morgan Publicity
323-684-4875
