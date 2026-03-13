Restore. Refuel. Refresh: Javvy Coffee Debuts a New Category With Clear Protein Refreshers

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Javvy Coffee, the go-to brand for better-for-you beverages that are convenient, functional, and delicious, is shaking up its popular protein lineup with an exciting new innovation: Clear Protein Refreshers, launching March 13, 2026. Designed for hydration and protein without the heaviness, these refreshers are perfect post-workout, between meals, or anytime a light, energizing boost is needed.

Javvy Clear Protein Refreshers

With over 1.6+ million happy customers, a viral social media following, and retail partnerships at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and more, Javvy Coffee continues to set the standard for a healthier take on café classics. "At Javvy, we've always believed consumers deserve better options in the drinks they reach for every day," said Brandon Monaghan, CMO of Javvy. "With Refreshers, we're taking that promise beyond coffee and expanding into the broader cafe classics market, an important next step in the evolution of our brand. We're building a platform of better-for-you beverages with our own take on cafe favorites, offering consumers a smarter alternative to the sugary drinks served at traditional beverage chains. Refreshers is just the beginning."

The Clear Protein Refreshers will be available on javvycoffee.com and Amazon starting March 13, and in select Target stores starting March 15. Building on the brand's best-selling protein line, Clear Protein Refreshers maintain the same commitment to high-quality ingredients while staying free from artificial sweeteners and flavors, without compromising flavor. Each serving delivers protein, fiber, prebiotics, collagen, electrolytes, and caffeine for lasting nourishment and a light boost.

Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Acai, Peach Passionfruit, and Mango Pineapple, priced at $39.95 for a 20-serving bag online, with a 14-serving version hitting Target stores soon.

Protein Refresher Highlights:

10g of Clear Protein per scoop

3g of Fiber

45mg of Caffeine

0g of Sugar

No Artificial Sweeteners, Flavors, or Colors

Prebiotics

Collagen

Electrolytes

Easy to enjoy in just three simple steps: Fill your cup with 10 oz of cold water, add 1 scoop of Protein Refresher, shake well, and briefly allow foam to settle before adding ice.

About Javvy Coffee:

Loved for its smooth taste, real ingredients, and unmatched convenience, Javvy Coffee is revolutionizing the way we enjoy beverages—quickly becoming a household name for those who demand convenience without compromising the taste or quality. Discover the full Javvy selection at javvycoffee.com.

For all Press Inquiries contact:

Morgan Publicity

323-684-4875

[email protected]

SOURCE Javvy Coffee