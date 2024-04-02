Jay Appel, Chief Innovation & Growth Officer at The Bloc, Inducted into DTC Perspectives' 2024 Hall of Fame for Transformative Impact in Healthcare Marketing

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc , a renowned global health-native agency, is proud to announce that Jay Appel, Chief Innovation & Growth Officer, will be inducted into the DTC Hall of Fame for the year 2024. This is an honor presented by DTC Perspectives, the leading forum for direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising thought leaders. Appel is among an elite group of four inductees chosen this year, a testament to his outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the advancement of patient communications within the healthcare marketing sector.

This prestigious recognition from DTC Perspectives, known for its commitment to highlighting innovative practices and leaders in DTC advertising, follows a thorough nomination and selection process led by its editorial and executive teams, underscoring the impactful work Jay has delivered in the field.

"DTC marketing has been practiced successfully for more than twenty years, and over this time, it has grown to become a very important component of the pharmaceutical industry's success," says Bob Ehrlich, Chairman of DTC Perspectives. "It is important to recognize those individuals who have shaped DTC advertising and significantly contributed to the communication of important healthcare information directly to patients."

Since joining The Bloc as its first-ever Chief Digital Officer in 2022, Jay has spearheaded the integration of technology into its strategy, creative, engagement, and analytics offerings, crafting unique and value-added digital experiences for highly targeted audiences. His leadership has also been instrumental in the growth of The Bloc's client partner footprint in the US and abroad, marking significant milestones in the agency's history.

"Jay's visionary approach to omnichannel marketing and his unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes have set new standards in the industry. His induction into the DTC Hall of Fame is a testament to the remarkable impact he has made," said Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO of The Bloc. "We are incredibly proud of Jay's achievement and eagerly anticipate his ongoing contributions to shaping the future of global healthcare communications, aligning perfectly with our vision of making a meaningful difference in the world."

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the DTC Hall of Fame, which, to me, represents the collaborative spirit and shared dedication to advancing patient communications in our field," said Appel. "This accolade is a reflection of the collective efforts of many talented individuals I've had the privilege to work with over the years at The Bloc and beyond. It's a reminder that our work in digital health is not just about the technology itself but about how we use it to truly connect with and improve the lives of patients. I see this recognition not as a personal achievement, but as a milestone for our team's ongoing commitment to innovation and making a meaningful impact in healthcare."

Prior to his tenure at The Bloc, Jay Appel had already made a significant mark in the industry through his roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mannkind, Amgen, Sanofi-Aventis, Digitas Health, and Merck-Medco. He was instrumental in driving product campaigns from their inception to maturity, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and analytics. Jay's career is distinguished by pioneering a series of digital health solutions, a testament to his early interest in technology and its transformative potential in patient care. Jay's contributions have been recognized across the industry, earning him accolades such as "Top 25 DTC Marketer" in 2020, "Top 40 Healthcare Transformer" in 2018, and "Innovative Marketer of the Year" in 2016, among others.

The formal induction ceremony will take place on April 17th during the DTC National Conference, a segment of the Xpectives.Health Summit, in Boston.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the only true global health-native agency uniquely offering the most effective behavioral-based communications platform, BE-COMMs, for global health marketing and medical communications. Celebrating 23 years of excellence, The Bloc is the most-awarded privately owned health creative agency. Its unique and innovative approach integrates local knowledge with data-driven behavioral science, embodied in the BE-COMMs platform, to enhance global strategies, creative impact, customer engagement, and successful outcomes. Discover more about The Bloc's transformative health communications at thebloc.com .

About DTC Perspectives Inc.

With a nearly 25-year history, DTC Perspectives Inc. has served as a publishing, conference/training, and consulting company specializing in the areas of pharmaceutical and healthcare product marketing. Through multiple divisions, DTC Perspectives provides Rx, consumer health, and HCP marketers with analysis and information in their respective fields through several leading conferences. They are host to the annual DTC National Conference and Xpectives.Health Summit.

