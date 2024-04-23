The Bloc Welcomes Eduardo Basque as Associate Creative Director to Elevate Healthcare Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc , a renowned global health-native agency, announces the recruitment of Eduardo Basque as Associate Creative Director, based in the New York office. With a distinguished and award-winning career at companies such as Ogilvy Health and McCann Health, Basque brings creative support, refined technique, and 25 years of expertise to The Bloc, further strengthening its commitment to health communication excellence.

Eduardo Basque

Basque has contributed significantly to the advertising industry, working across various agencies of different sizes, managing projects for multinational corporations, and fostering the growth of smaller agencies. Throughout his career, he has garnered numerous prestigious awards, including D&AD, Clio, and ADC, among others, and has been featured in publications like Lurzer's Archive magazine. His expertise extends to serving as a Grand Jury Member in several international advertising festivals, showcasing his deep knowledge and influence within the industry.

"Having had the pleasure of working with Eduardo previously, I am genuinely excited to welcome him to our team at The Bloc," said Adam Hessel, Head of Creative and Experience at The Bloc. "Eduardo's incredible vision and unwavering creativity have always set him apart. His approach not only breathes new life into every project but also pushes the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare marketing. I am eager to collaborate once more and explore the new possibilities that lie ahead with Eduardo's expertise in enhancing our campaigns. His presence is a tremendous asset to our team, and I am sure it will lead to exciting, innovative work that will captivate and inspire."

Reflecting on his appointment, Basque expressed, "In my capacity at The Bloc, I intend to play a pivotal role in driving the intersection of creativity and health evolution by harnessing creativity responsibly and innovatively. My objective is to conceive ideas and campaigns that educate, inform, inspire, and captivate the intended audience. Through the creation of compelling content and immersive experiences, I am dedicated to contributing to establishing a creative legacy within the health sector."

Basque will collaborate closely with Head of Creative and Experience Adam Hessel to further utilize creativity to drive The Bloc's positive, informative, and motivational messages pertaining to health.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the only true global health-native agency uniquely offering the most effective behavioral-based communications platform, BE-COMMs, for global health marketing and medical communications. Celebrating 23 years of excellence, The Bloc is the most-awarded privately owned health creative agency. Its unique and innovative approach integrates local knowledge with data-driven behavioral science, embodied in the BE-COMMs platform, to enhance global strategies, creative impact, customer engagement, and successful outcomes. Discover more about The Bloc's transformative health communications at thebloc.com .

