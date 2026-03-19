Jay Chou's New Album "Children of the Sun" Set for Release, Pre-orders Launched on Tencent Music Entertainment Group's Platforms

SHENZHEN, China, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of music fans are eagerly awaiting another historic moment for Mandopop. After three years and eight months, iconic Mandopop artist Jay Chou is set to release his 16th studio album, "Children of the Sun." Pre-orders officially began at 13:00 on March 19 across Tencent Music Entertainment Group's three major platforms: QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

From youthful anthems to legendary status, Jay Chou now makes a monumental return under the title "Children of the Sun." While staying true to his signature style, he pushes musical boundaries with 13 meticulously crafted tracks that construct a complete narrative dimension. Each melody embodies warmth and power, further continuing the timeless legacy of Mandopop.

As the exclusive pre-order and collaboration platform for the album in mainland China, Tencent Music Entertainment Group is committed to delivering an unparalleled music experience for fans in return for their enduring support. QQ Music and Kugou Music have specially launched "Children of the Sun" SVIP Limited Bundles, offering two premium collectible editions: the "Commemorative Card Edition" includes two NFC collector's cards and physical lyric cards, seamlessly blending technology with ritual; the "Commemorative Medal Edition" features a physical medal marking the king's triumphant return, creating an exclusive music memorabilia piece with high collection value.

Pre-orders are now open across Tencent Music platforms–QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music, with the official release scheduled for March 25. Join us in celebrating this timeless musical journey and witness the return of the king of Mandopop.

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group