Tencent Music Entertainment Group Releases 2025 ESG Report

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, detailing the strategic actions taken to drive its sustainability agenda.

Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME, commented, "The solid execution of our dual content-and-platform strategy has pushed the boundaries of value creation for users, artists, and partners across the music ecosystem, charting new pathways for industry advancement. Looking ahead, we will continue to harness the power of music and technology to create lasting positive impact, fostering a sustainable future for the music industry and society at large."

To access the Company's 2025 ESG Report, please visit: https://ir.tencentmusic.com/ESG-Reports.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

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+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 885034

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group