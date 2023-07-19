Jay Margolis Named CEO of SPINS

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, a leading provider of wellness-focused data and analytics for the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, today announced the appointment of Jay Margolis as its new Chief Executive Officer. Margolis succeeds Tony Olson, who remains SPINS' largest individual investor and will transition to Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited to join SPINS as their new CEO and embark on this journey. It's a great opportunity to work with a dynamic and innovative company that is revolutionizing data analytics and insights in the CPG industry," stated Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "The dedication and passion of the SPINS team, along with their commitment to promoting healthier choices, is impressive. Together, we will explore new areas, leverage advanced technologies, and unlock new opportunities."

Jay brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, with a proven growth record spanning service, sales, marketing, product, delivery, portfolio strategy, and M&A. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at IQVIA, where he led a diverse data and technology business, driving rapid growth and overseeing more than 1,300 employees across multiple geographies.

What sets Jay apart is not only his professional expertise but also his personal dedication to health and wellness. As a devoted consumer of natural and organic products, Jay fully understands and embraces the mission and values that SPINS holds dear. His passion for creating a healthier and more sustainable planet for future generations is unwavering. In his own words, Jay describes this opportunity as "an extraordinary culmination of my professional experience and personal passion."

"I am immensely proud of what SPINS has accomplished over the past twenty-five years, as we have sought to lead the growth of the broader health and wellness ecosystem and aid connectivity between retailers, brands and consumers through our critical market insights and intelligence," said Tony Olson, former CEO, and current Chairman of the Board of SPINS. "I am looking ahead to the further expansion of SPINS' mission and am thrilled that a leader of Jay's caliber has joined the team to steward SPINS through its next phase of growth. He brings valuable perspective, experience, and passion to the role."

Jay and Tony are undergoing a thoughtful and seamless transition of leadership, one which ensures stability and continuity within the company. As part of the transition, Tony will assume the position of Chairman of the Board. Tony also remains a significant investor in SPINS and is excited to continue leveraging his deep industry expertise and strategic insights to the benefit of the company and industry.

"My role is to lead SPINS towards a bright future, driving growth, fostering collaborations, and accelerating innovation. We'll not only explore adjacent markets but also pioneer new territories, creating significant opportunities for consumers and businesses. Our mission is to have a positive impact, unveiling unprecedented possibilities and shaping the future landscape," continued Margolis.

Jay Margolis officially assumed his role as CEO on Monday, July 17, 2023.

For over 20 years, SPINS has been a leader in recognizing the transformative power of data in retail. They offer clients cutting-edge tools to grow and stay competitive. A growing shift in the industry is the rise of values-oriented consumers: nearly half of shoppers prioritize products that emphasize health, wellness, social responsibility, and environmental awareness. Companies demonstrating ethical and sustainable practices are gaining market share. SPINS provides the industry's most comprehensive data to train AI models and power machine learning algorithms, helping clients understand and meet consumers' needs. For more visit, www.spins.com

