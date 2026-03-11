JAY WALKER RELEASES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL FRONTRUNNER KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS ON "THE JAY WALKER PODCAST"

The release of this pivotal political conversation comes on the heels of Walker inking a massive multi million dollar podcasting deal with Audio One earlier this year. The landmark partnership solidifies Walker's position as a premier architect of high-level, culturally resonant audio content, backed by Audio One's industry-leading production, marketing, and distribution infrastructure.

In this latest episode, Walker cuts straight to the core of Georgia's political battleground. Bottoms opens up about the realities of her 2026 run for Governor, the immediate threats to democracy under the current administration, the recent FBI search warrants in Fulton County, and the dangerous implications of the new SAFE Act. The conversation also explores Bottoms' strategic economic vision for the state, including urgent Medicaid expansion and tax breaks for teachers.

Beyond the political battlefield, the episode captures a profoundly vulnerable side of the former mayor. Reflecting on the personal healing required for high-stakes leadership and the weight of history, Bottoms shared a deeply touching realization:

"For me, it has been this journey of realizing that I am enough... I think of all that my ancestors sacrificed and all they did to make this state the state that it is. I'm proud of my people, I'm proud of me, and I couldn't always say that. All you can do is do the best you can do. And that's enough."

"We don't sugar-coat the reality of what's happening in our culture or our politics," Walker stated regarding the release. "This episode is about getting to the absolute truth of the 2026 elections and what it takes to actually heal a state. It's direct, it's necessary, and it's streaming right now."

Listen to the full interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms on The Jay Walker Podcast here: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-jay-walker-podcast-316768019?cmp=ios_share&sc=ios_social_share&pr=false&autoplay=true

About Audio One: Audio One is a premier, Beverly Hills-based podcast and media production company under the leadership of CEO Ashley Monroe. The company focuses on developing, producing, and distributing premium audio content that drives global conversation and cultural impact.

About The Jay Walker Podcast: Hosted and executive produced by media executive and entrepreneur Jay Walker, The Jay Walker Podcast features deep, virtual interviews with the world's top celebrities, political figures, and cultural disruptors. The podcast tackles complex topics with nuance and authority, driving impactful conversations across culture, business, and leadership.

