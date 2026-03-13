'The Jay Walker Podcast' Crosses Historic 1 million Download Milestone

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that cements his status as a titan of modern media, Jay Walker, Host and Executive Producer of The Jay Walker Podcast, has officially crossed the 1 million download mark. According to Podtrac, this historic milestone arrives just months after the show's explosive debut, signaling a new era of independent media dominance.

THE JAY WALKER PODCAST POSTER

Since launching it immediately seized the #3 spot on the Apple Podcasts Lifestyle Chart—the podcast has become the definitive "virtual town square" for listeners seeking depth, healing, and hard-hitting accountability. Produced via Streamyard and anchored by Walker's Nashville-based operations, the show has bypassed traditional gatekeepers to build a global audience at breakneck speed.

"JAYYYY WALKER! This is a monumental moment," said Ashley Monroe, CEO & Founder of Audio One. "To see The Jay Walker Podcast cross 1 million downloads so quickly is a testament to Jay's unique voice and the incredible connection he has built with his audience. This means so much for our network and opens the door for so many more opportunities. We are beyond proud to be the home for this kind of groundbreaking content."

The achievement highlights the power of Audio One, the Beverly Hills-based podcast powerhouse, and YAJ, Walker's vertically integrated media empire. As the parent identity for YAJ Studios and YAJ Radio, Walker's company is redefining the production landscape. With the infrastructure of REVIVE MEDIA CO fueling its distribution, The Jay Walker Podcast has effectively disrupted the status quo, proving that a, Nashville-led production can compete with Hollywood's biggest studios.

"One million downloads is more than a metric—it's a mandate," said Jay Walker. "We aren't just making a show; we are building a legacy. This milestone proves that when you own your IP and tell the truth, the world responds. At YAJ, we are just getting started."

Listeners can stream The Jay Walker Podcast on iHeartRadio and all major platforms.

Media Contact:

Khali West

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SOURCE AUDIO ONE