Jay Walling: An Emblem of Hope and Unity at the 2025 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade®

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay B. Walling, the esteemed Floragraph Honoree for the 2025 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade® float, symbolizes a lasting legacy of generosity and compassion. He embodies the profound impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation, showcasing how one person's selfless decision can transform lives and bring hope to others.

Jay Walling - Floragraph Honoree

Jay B. Walling, a beloved husband, stepfather, and dedicated community member, proudly chose to be an organ and tissue donor from a young age, marked by the pink dot on his driver's license. Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area before relocating to Sacramento, Jay was a passionate San Francisco 49ers, Giants, Sacramento Kings and Sharks fan. He was an adventurous spirit who cherished deep-sea fishing, holding the Hawaiian record for Ahi in 2001, and loved traveling, especially to the Hawaiian Islands. Whether attending concerts, hunting, or spending time with loved ones, Jay lived life to its fullest.

At age 64, Jay's lifelong commitment to helping others came to fruition when, after a sudden and brief illness, he fulfilled his wish to be a tissue donor. On September 6, 2023, at Roseville Kaiser Hospital, Jay's corneas were successfully transplanted into a grateful recipient in the Midwest. This proud United States Veteran shared with Jay's family how the gift of sight transformed his life, enabling him to drive again and continue volunteering to transport fellow Veterans to their appointments.

For Jay's family, including his devoted wife Shannon, knowing that Jay's final act of generosity improved the life of another brings comfort and pride. As a tribute to his selfless gift, Jay will be honored with a floragraph on the 2025 One Legacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float. Jay's legacy of kindness, compassion, and giving will continue to inspire all those who knew and loved him.

About Donate Life California:

The Donate Life California Organ & Tissue Donor Registry is the nonprofit, state-authorized organ and tissue donor registry which records the decision to donate in a secure, confidential database that is searched by authorized organ and tissue recovery personnel at the time of an actual donation opportunity. It is administered by Donate Life California and California's four nonprofit, federally designated organ recovery organizations: Donor Network West, Lifesharing, OneLegacy and Sierra Donor Services. For more information about the Donate Life California Registry, how donation saves and improves lives, and to sign up, please visit www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org or www.doneVIDAcalifornia.org.

About OneLegacy:

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 9 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by "checking YES" at your local DMV.

