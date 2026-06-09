JAŸ-Z AND ROC NATION ANNOUNCE PARIS AND LOS ANGELES SHOWS, EXPANDING A HISTORIC CELEBRATION OF CULTURE, LEGACY, AND HITS

News provided by

Roc Nation

Jun 09, 2026, 10:27 ET

JAŸ-Z 30

"When JAŸ-Z is active, hip-hop breathes differently." - Andscape

New Dates Follow Critically Acclaimed Roots Picnic Performance and Immediate Sell Out Of Three Upcoming Yankee Stadium Shows

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 12 at LiveNation.com 

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his critically acclaimed performance at The Roots Picnic, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation announce shows in Paris, Thursday, September 10, 2026, and Los Angeles, Friday, October 23, 2026, for a series of highly anticipated performances. Tickets will be available beginning Thursday, June 11 through Citi and Mastercard presales (details below). The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 12 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

SHOW DATES

Continue Reading

PARIS
Thursday, September 10, 2026 – Stade de France

LOS ANGELES

Friday, October 23, 2026 – SoFi Stadium

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the JAŸ-Z 30 performance in Los Angeles. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10am local time until 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets for JAŸ-Z 30 in Paris. Mastercard Presale starts Thursday, June 11 at 10am local time until 10pm local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

SOURCE Roc Nation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Roc Nation and FIT Announce Winner of Inaugural Student Design Competition

Roc Nation and the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) today announced the winners and finalists of a design competition hosted by Roc Nation,...

Dúo de Violinistas Cubanos Tania & Abraham Firman con Roc Nation Distribution y Lanzan Nuevo Sencillo Religioso de Santería "Óshun Yesá"

Hoy, el dúo de violinistas cubanos Tania & Abraham anunció su firma con Roc Nation Distribution y presentó su nuevo sencillo religioso de Santería...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Music

Music

Entertainment

Entertainment

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics