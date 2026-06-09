JAŸ-Z AND ROC NATION ANNOUNCE PARIS AND LOS ANGELES SHOWS, EXPANDING A HISTORIC CELEBRATION OF CULTURE, LEGACY, AND HITS

JAŸ-Z 30

"When JAŸ-Z is active, hip-hop breathes differently." - Andscape

New Dates Follow Critically Acclaimed Roots Picnic Performance and Immediate Sell Out Of Three Upcoming Yankee Stadium Shows

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 12 at LiveNation.com

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his critically acclaimed performance at The Roots Picnic, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation announce shows in Paris, Thursday, September 10, 2026, and Los Angeles, Friday, October 23, 2026, for a series of highly anticipated performances. Tickets will be available beginning Thursday, June 11 through Citi and Mastercard presales (details below). The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 12 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

SHOW DATES

PARIS

Thursday, September 10, 2026 – Stade de France

LOS ANGELES

Friday, October 23, 2026 – SoFi Stadium

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the JAŸ-Z 30 performance in Los Angeles. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10am local time until 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets for JAŸ-Z 30 in Paris. Mastercard Presale starts Thursday, June 11 at 10am local time until 10pm local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

SOURCE Roc Nation