Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, DDS, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who, the world's premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, DDS, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Filho celebrates many years' experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field.

Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICOI Alencar Family Dentistry

Well qualified in his field, Dr. Oliveira Filho initially studied at Farias Brito College, from which he earned a Bachelor of Science in 1993. Following this accomplishment, he attained a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Federal University of Ceara School of Dentistry in 1999. Dr. Oliveira Filho went on to complete postgraduate coursework, residencies and hands-on training at a variety of health institutions over the next several years, including the Ceara Dental Academy, the Ceara Public Health School, the Brazilian Dental Association, and Jackson Memorial Hospital at University of Miami. After earning a Master of Public Health from American Public University in 2012, he undertook a dental implant course at the Triangle Dental Institute and coursework at Harvard University in 2019. Dr. Oliveira Filho also holds several professional licenses, including certification from the Western Regional Examination Dental Board, the Brazilian Council of Dentistry, the American Dental Association and the American Heart Association.

Initially embarking upon his career as a teaching assistant in stomatology at the Federal University of Ceara Dental School from 1997 until 1998, Dr. Oliveira Filho later served as a health unit coordinator and dentist in Ceara, Brazil, from 1999 to 2000. Following this period, he excelled as a dentist for a Brazillian clinic from 1999 until 2003, an assistant professor of clinical surgery and chief of education at the University of Miami from 2007 to 2009, and a director at Mid America Health from 2009 to 2011. Dr. Oliveira Filho, likewise, worked for various dentist offices and academic environments throughout the 2000s.

A dedicated scholar, Dr. Oliveira Filho has presented at national dental meetings in Brazil and the United States. He also authored several articles, including articles for a newsletter at the University of Miami, Dental Implantology Update and the Scientific Journal of the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Oliveira Filho has also won numerous accolades, such as the Best Research Project at the Federal University of Ceara in 1998, the Merit of Honor from Rotary International in 2003, the Outstanding Patient Care Award at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami, America's Best Dentist Award from the Consumer's Research Council of America in 2007 and 2009, Better Business Bureau Ethics Award in 2019, and Best Dentist in Chesapeake, Virginia in 2021, among many others. He is the author of the science fiction book "Singularity," published in 2020.

Outside of his career accomplishments, Dr. Oliveira Filho is most proud to have served as a volunteer on behalf of the Community Association for the Youth and the Fortaleza HIV/AIDS Center. Presently, he serves in the same capacity with the Chesapeake Care Clinic and Hampton Roads Dental Center. In accounting for his success, Dr. Oliveira Filho credits his dedication to his family, as well as his dedication to remaining true to his own beliefs.

