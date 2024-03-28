Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy Named to Forbes Top 200 Lawyers List

This recognition is a testament to Conroy's work as a leading plaintiff's attorney in major complex litigation lawsuits

ALTON, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Hanly Conroy , one of the nation's leading mass tort litigation firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing, today announced that attorney and named partner Jayne Conroy has been named to the Forbes Top 200 Lawyers list for 2024 . The list recognizes lawyers who are leaders in their fields, have the most impressive track records, and are the most respected by peers and clients.

"Jayne is incredibly deserving of the Forbes Top 200 Lawyers recognition for her dedication to helping plaintiffs secure justice from the corporations that harmed them," said Laurence Nassif, managing partner of Simmons Hanly Conroy. "We are continuously inspired by Jayne's unwavering commitment to her work and are grateful for her outstanding leadership at the firm."

In its inaugural year, the Forbes Top 200 Lawyers list spotlights an array of elite attorneys from various backgrounds and specialties, who are involved in the most significant cases. Thousands of candidates were evaluated through a rigorous, multi-stage process that assessed a depth of criteria such as reputation, industry honors, influence on the legal landscape, advocacy performance, commitment to diversity, pro bono work, and their most recent accomplishments. More information about Forbes's methodology can be found here.

Conroy was recognized for her outstanding leadership at Simmons Hanly Conroy and her expansive track record serving on dozens of court-appointed leadership committees in complex legal actions of national scope. With more than three decades of legal experience, she focuses her practice on helping plaintiffs exclusively in mass torts, class actions, product liability, pharmaceutical and sexual abuse litigation.

Conroy oversees Simmons Hanly Conroy's Complex Litigation Department. Under her leadership, the organization has become one of the country's largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to helping those injured by corporate wrongdoing. Conroy has helped secure billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for thousands of individuals, families, and communities across the country.

Conroy's recent achievements include serving on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Social Media Adolescent Addiction Multidstrict Litigation , which alleges social media platforms encourage harmful and addictive behavior in youths, and serving as co-lead of the National Prescription Opiate Multidistrict Litigation in the Northern District of Ohio. She is also the co-lead and interim class counsel representing plaintiffs in the case against Norfolk Southern, the company responsible for the Feb. 3, 2023 East Palestine, Ohio train derailment , and is serving on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of the Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water Litigation.

Since its inception, Simmons Hanly Conroy has successfully helped thousands of clients across the country harmed by corporate wrongdoing.

