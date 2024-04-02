Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy Named to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in Insulin Price Fixing Multidistrict Litigation in District of New Jersey

ALTON, Ill. and NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's leading mass tort litigation firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing, today announced that attorney and Named Partner Jayne Conroy has been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee (PEC) for the Insulin Price Fixing Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) in the United States District Court of the District Of New Jersey. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti will oversee the three main cases of the litigation.

The litigation involves plaintiffs who say three of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, Eli Lilly and Co., Novo Nordisk Inc., and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, artificially inflated the prices of lifesaving insulin in order to profit at the expense of the health and livelihood of individuals with diabetes or prediabetes in communities across the United States.

"The drug and pharmacy benefit manufacturers involved in this case have upheld and perpetuated dangerous and deceptive drug pricing practices that have put many lives at risk across the nation," said Jayne Conroy, Named Partner at Simmons Hanly Conroy. "I am honored to be selected to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of such a pivotal suit for insulin users and their communities. This suit seeks to secure accountability against these corporations, ensure the wellbeing of affected individuals in the near and long term, and bring an end to the predatory pricing of insulin."

Conroy oversees Simmons Hanly Conroy's Complex Litigation Department. Under her leadership, Simmons Hanly Conroy has become one of the country's largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to helping those injured by corporate wrongdoing. Conroy has helped secure billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for thousands of individuals, families, and communities across the country.

With more than three decades of legal experience, she focuses her practice on helping plaintiffs exclusively in mass torts, class actions, product liability, pharmaceutical and sexual abuse litigation.

Conroy serves or has served on dozens of court-appointed leadership committees in complex legal actions of national scope.

Conroy also serves as co-lead of the National Prescription Opiate Multidistrict Litigation in the Northern District of Ohio, and as co-lead and interim class counsel representing plaintiffs in the case against Norfolk Southern, the company responsible for the Feb. 3, 2023 East Palestine, Ohio train derailment. Additionally, she has served on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of the Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water Litigation.

Since its inception, Simmons Hanly Conroy has successfully helped thousands of clients across the country harmed by corporate wrongdoing.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy, with nearly 250 employees, including more than 100 attorneys practicing nationwide, is one of the country's largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing. Primary areas of litigation include mesothelioma and asbestos, pharmaceutical and medical device injuries, consumer protection class actions, environmental injuries and protection, and complex personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen emission scandal. Since 1999, the firm has secured $10.2 billion in verdicts and settlements for thousands of clients nationwide and is a major supporter of asbestos-related cancer research. Offices are located in Alton, Ill.; Los Angeles; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Simmons Hanly Conroy