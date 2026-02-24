Jayne Williams Joins Century Fasteners Corp. Sales and Business Development Team

Century Fasteners Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayne Williams, a highly experienced sales professional, as an Independent Contractor within the Century Fasteners Sales and Business Development team.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayne Williams, a highly experienced sales professional, as an Independent Contractor within the Century Fasteners Sales and Business Development team.

About Jayne Williams

Jayne Williams possesses 25 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution sales across the aerospace, defense, medical, and space sectors. She offers comprehensive knowledge in sales, inventory management systems, contract management, and customer relationship development. In her role as an Independent Contractor within the Century Fasteners Sales and Business Development team, Jayne will be responsible for new account acquisition and will collaborate efforts with Century Regional Sales Managers.

The Independent Contractor role within the Century Fasteners Sales and Business Development team reports to the Director of Sales, Robert Botticelli.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, Century Fasteners is an AS and ISO certified company that stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. https://www.centuryfasteners.com/

Media contact:

John Ringold

Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

www.centuryfasteners.com

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13129263

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.