Jayud Global Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Jayud Global Logistics Limited - JYD

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 19, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Jayud Global Logistics Limited ("Jayud" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: JYD), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 21, 2023 and April 30, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Jayud investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-jyd/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Jayud and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion "pump-and-dump" scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (ii) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (iii) the Company's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity elevating the stock price; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Jayud's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Lindstrom v. Jayud Global Logistics Limited, et al., Case No. 25-cv-09662.

