Jazz At The Ballroom Presents A Musical Tribute To New York

Over 20 award-winning musicians, including Isaac Mizrahi, Catherine Russell, Peter Cincotti, and Samara Joy join Emmy-award winning host of NY1's On Stage, Frank DiLella to celebrate New York through words and music.

"From its earliest days in the twentieth century, the American Songbook has had a love affair with New York," said Suzanne Waldowski, Executive Director of JATB. "The city is the birthplace of the Songbook and so many those great songs remind us that, despite all the headaches and hassles, it's a magical place to be."

To learn more about Take Me Back To Manhattan or to purchase tickets, visit: www.jazzattheballroom.com

About Jazz at the Ballroom

Jazz at the Ballroom is a California-based non-profit that celebrates America's truly original music – classic jazz and the American Songbook. Through their concerts in unique settings, scholarship program and workshops and performances at schools, senior living centers, and hospitals, JATB works to enhance the appreciation of America's music in the larger community. For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com Facebook: jazzattheballroom Instagram: @jazzattheballroom

About the Carlyle Hotel

Since 1930, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a timeless Upper East Side landmark. It is a true cultural institution and a haven for both New Yorkers and visitors alike. Tucked behind the hotel's Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle has been the city's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment since 1955, continuing to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting. Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years—from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years.

Media Contact:

Stacie Fasola/650-703-2753

[email protected]

SOURCE Jazz at the Ballroom

Related Links

https://www.jazzattheballroom.com

