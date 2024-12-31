Jazz Icons Jools Holland OBE and Jamie Cullum Set Sail with Cunard in 2025

Jools Holland and Jamie Cullum are both set to perform on board Queen Victoria in 2025

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard is setting the tempo for music collaborations in 2025 with globally renowned jazz artists Jools Holland OBE and Jamie Cullum* headlining exclusive performances on board Queen Victoria next year.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, the luxury cruise line can reveal that acclaimed musician and Hootenanny host Jools Holland OBE will feature on Queen Victoria's eight-night Spain and Italy voyage from Southampton on May 4 to Civitavecchia on May 12.

Jools Holland, celebrated host of Later with Jools Holland and former Squeeze pianist, will perform two shows in the ship's Royal Court Theatre. Guests can expect an extraordinary repertoire from his acclaimed career, including many iconic hits.

The May sailing will be a great adventure for foodies as well as music lovers, with port calls to Cadiz (including tours to Seville), Malaga (including tours to Granada), and the enchanting island of Majorca, where Rioja and tasty tapas await.

Prices currently start from $1,040 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom. Full details can be found here.

Britain's best-selling jazz artist and BBC Radio 2 presenter will join the 2,000-guest Queen as part of her 13-night roundtrip Atlantic Islands voyage, which departs Southampton on April 21. The MOBO Award-winner will captivate audiences with his best-known hits – including songs from breakthrough album Twentysomething.

The April-May sailing features port calls to Madeira, Tenerife, La Palma, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and the charming coastal city of Cadiz (including tours to Seville). Prices currently start from $2,010 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom. Full details can be found here.

Cunard Collaborations

Cunard has an incredible track record of collaborating with some of the biggest names in music, with legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli headlining Queen Anne's naming ceremony in Liverpool in June.

Cunard President, Katie McAlister, said: "At Cunard, we take pride in curating unique and unforgettable experiences for our guests, and we can't wait to welcome the extraordinary Jools Holland OBE and Jamie Cullum aboard Queen Victoria in 2025. Their incredible talent, showcased in the elegant surroundings of the Royal Court Theatre, will make these sailings truly unforgettable."

Jools Holland OBE commented: "I am incredibly excited about performing on Queen Victoria next year, especially as we'll be sailing around such a beautiful part of the world. Playing on a luxury cruise ship is a new experience for me and one that I'm sure will be a lot of fun. I want my shows to be uplifting events and I hope guests on board leave the theatre with a renewed love of jazz music."

Jamie Cullum added: "I'm very much looking forward to performing for guests on board Queen Victoria in the spring. It's been many years since I performed on a cruise ship - it's a time that holds many great memories. There's something unique about the whole experience, playing music whilst at sea. My band and I promise everyone a fantastic night."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Jools Holland OBE:

Jools Holland OBE DL was born Julian Miles Holland on January 24, 1958, in Blackheath, South East London.

At the age of eight, he could play the piano fluently by ear, and by the time he reached his early teens he was proficient and confident enough to be appearing regularly in many of the pubs in South East London and the East End Docks.

At the age of 15, Jools was introduced to Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford. He joined Squeeze, followed by Gilson Lavis shortly afterward (Gilson had already played with, among others, B.B. King, Chuck Berry, and Max Wall) – who still drums with Jools.

Up The Junction and Cool For Cats gave Squeeze meteoric success and their popularity rapidly extended to America, where their tour included performances at New York's Madison Square Garden. In 1987, Jools formed The Jools Holland Big Band – comprising himself and Gilson Lavis. This has gradually metamorphosed into the current 19-piece Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which consists of pianist, organist, drummer, three female vocals, guitar, bass guitar, two tenor saxophones, two alto saxophones, baritone saxophone, three trumpets, and three trombones.

For tour dates information go to www.joolsholland.com

About Jamie Cullum:

Jamie Cullum is a globally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for his unique blend of jazz, pop, and rock. Most famous for his dynamic stage presence and prodigious musical talent, Cullum first came to prominence with his major label breakthrough Twentysomething whose multi-million sales make it one of the UK's best-selling albums of all time.

Jamie continues to win over audiences worldwide, earning a reputation as one of the most versatile and innovative musicians of his generation. His legendary concert performances have seen him tour over forty countries and grace the stages of festivals from Glastonbury to Coachella to Fuji Rock in Japan in addition to accepting invitations from President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II to play at The White House and Buckingham Palace respectively.

He approaches all aspects of his career as he has from the beginning, as a fan and a student with seemingly boundless energy and enthusiasm. In addition to his enduringly successful recording career (nine studio albums and counting), he has established himself as a multi-award-winning radio presenter via his weekly show on BBC Radio 2. Over fourteen years and 750+ shows, Jamie has interviewed the likes of Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Norah Jones and Lars Ulrich and introduced new talent such as Laura Mvula, Gregory Porter, Ezra Collective and Laufey to his million-strong listenership.

Cullum's radio show affords him the opportunity to collaborate with musicians young and old, something Jamie also does across a variety of other projects, both live and recorded, charitable and commercial. Jamie Cullum is held in rare high esteem by his peers, as is witnessed whenever he hangs out backstage at a festival or in a recording studio. Amongst his proudest achievements is winning the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Best Song, one of the industry's highest honours, and voted for by his fellow songwriters.

Jamie Cullum tours Europe throughout early '25, accompanying the release of his next studio album.

