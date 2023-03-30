Jazz Pharmaceuticals Expands Support of the American Heart Association to Raise Awareness of the Link Between Sleep Disorders and Heart Health

Support to include dedicated educational website, science advisory panel, patient video series and strategic alliance across sleep patient advocacy organizations

Research shows that sleep disorders are associated with increased risks of cardiovascular comorbidities, including those with narcolepsy being two- to three-times more likely to have a stroke or heart attack than people without narcolepsy

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced an expansion of its support of the American Heart Association (Association) to provide the sleep disorder community an in-depth understanding of the cardiovascular risks associated with these debilitating disorders. Through this initiative, the Association aims to help people living with sleep disorders determine when professional help may be appropriate and healthcare professionals recognize ways to improve heart health for the patients they treat.

An estimated 50 million to 70 million American adults have a chronic, or ongoing, sleep disorder.1 Studies have shown that poor sleep quality and duration can be associated with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, stroke and heart attacks.2

"With more than two decades of scientific research in complex and difficult-to-treat neurological conditions, we have long been at the forefront of providing therapies and support for patients living with rare and debilitating sleep disorders," said Kelvin Tan, MB BCh, MRCPCH, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Based on our deep expertise in sleep disorders, we are keenly aware of their devastating impact on those diagnosed with these conditions. This is why we are committed to pioneering innovative treatment options for sleep disorders with the possibility to transform the lives of patients and their families."

Because sleep quality and duration are now considered an essential component for heart and brain health, the American Heart Association recently added sleep to its checklist for measuring cardiovascular health, evolving Life's Simple 7™ cardiovascular health score into Life's Essential 8™.

"Research continues to demonstrate that people with sleep disorders like narcolepsy may face even greater risk for heart disease and stroke than the general population," said Mitch Elkind, M.D., M.S., FAHA, FAAN, chief clinical science officer at the American Heart Association. "As the scientific community continues to explore this important topic, it's critical that people with sleep disorders and those who care for them recognize the connection and optimally manage the cardiovascular complications."

Through this support, the American Heart Association will develop education for both patients and healthcare providers on the impact of sleep disorders on heart and brain health, as well as strategies for lowering the cardiovascular risks associated with sleep disorders. The Association will also convene a science advisory panel of healthcare providers, produce a series of patient videos and form an alliance of multiple sleep-focused advocacy organizations to develop a resource toolkit to expand the reach of the campaign's education.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

References:

1. What Are Sleep Deprivation and Deficiency? National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation. Accessed February 2023.

2. Sleep plays an important role in heart health. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/sleep-disorders/sleep-and-heart-health. Published June 9, 2021. Accessed March 2023.

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc