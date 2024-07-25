Jazz Pharmaceuticals Shareholders Elect Laura Hamill to the Company's Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting

Ms. Hamill brings extensive experience and proven leadership focused on commercial growth and shareholder value

DUBLIN, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the election of a new independent director, Laura Hamill, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hamill, a 35-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry brings broad executive leadership and global commercial operations expertise to the company's Board. Ms. Hamill's election follows the appointment of Patrick Kennedy earlier this year and reflects Jazz's continued focus on Board renewal. At the Annual General meeting held today, shareholders not only elected Ms. Hamill and Mr. Kennedy but also re-elected Kenneth O'Keefe and Mark Smith to an additional term.

"We are delighted to welcome Laura to the Board," said Bruce Cozadd, chairperson and CEO, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Her extensive commercial and industry experience and well-established track record with dynamic, multi-national companies is exceptionally aligned with Jazz's focus on creating value for shareholders. I feel certain Laura's expertise will complement the capabilities of the existing Jazz Board as we aim to transform the lives of patients and their families."

Ms. Hamill most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations, for Gilead Sciences, Inc. from 2018 to 2019. From 2002 to 2018, Ms. Hamill served in various executive management positions at Amgen Inc., including Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Operations, Senior Vice President, Intercontinental Region, overseeing business operations of 26 countries worldwide, Vice President, U.S. Corporate Accounts and Reimbursement, Vice President, International Marketing and Business Operations in Zug, Switzerland. Ms. Hamill currently serves on the board of directors of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., BB Biotech and Unchained Labs, a privately held company.

"I am impressed by the global talent in the organization driving the strength of Jazz's business," said Ms. Hamill. "I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside my Board colleagues and the company's management to help guide the company's future growth in order to deliver sustained value to our shareholders and meaningful impact for patients."

As previously disclosed and effective today, Peter Gray and Catherine Sohn, Pharm.D., have retired from the Jazz Board, which now will be comprised of twelve directors, five of whom have been appointed in the past five years.

"I want to thank Cathy and Peter for their outstanding service and dedication to Jazz," Mr. Cozadd added. "They both have been valued members of the Jazz Board and instrumental in our transformation and continued growth. We have been grateful for their commitment and wish them well as they transition off the Board."

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

