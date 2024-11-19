Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. Company management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. GMT.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

Ireland +353 1 634 3211

U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:

Kristin Bhavnani

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

Ireland +353 1 637 2141

U.S. +1 215 867 4948

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc