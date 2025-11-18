Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Nov 18, 2025, 16:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. Company management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 6:45 a.m. PST / 9:45 a.m. EST / 2:45 p.m. GMT.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:
 Investors:
Jack Spinks
Executive Director, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Positive HERIZON-GEA-01 Phase 3 Results Support Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) as HER2-Targeted Agent-of-Choice and Ziihera Combination Regimens as New Standard of Care in First-Line HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Positive HERIZON-GEA-01 Phase 3 Results Support Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) as HER2-Targeted Agent-of-Choice and Ziihera Combination Regimens as New Standard of Care in First-Line HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera®...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Showcases New Clinical and Translational Data for Modeyso™ (dordaviprone) in H3 K27M-mutant Diffuse Midline Glioma at SNO 2025

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Showcases New Clinical and Translational Data for Modeyso™ (dordaviprone) in H3 K27M-mutant Diffuse Midline Glioma at SNO 2025

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will present five abstracts at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics