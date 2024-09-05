Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data Demonstrating Improved Epilepsy Outcomes with Epidiolex®/Epidyolex® (cannabidiol) at the European Epilepsy Congress 2024

Data from eight abstracts to be presented, including results of the BECOME (BEhavior, COgnition and More with Epidyolex®) Caregiver Survey on the real-world outcomes of Epidyolex® (cannabidiol) treatment on patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and Dravet Syndrome (DS)

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will present eight abstracts at the 15th European Epilepsy Congress (EEC), including a subgroup analysis of the BECOME (BEhavior, COgnition and More with Epidyolex®) Caregiver Survey, a survey of caregivers of patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome (DS) reporting outcomes in patients receiving Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol, 100mg/mL oral solution) and concomitant clobazam. Results showed most caregivers reported patient improvements in seizure and non-seizure outcomes since initiating Epidyolex. In addition, post-hoc analyses of pooled data from 215 participants from the GWPCARE3 and GWPCARE4 Epidyolex Phase 3 trials will be presented, demonstrating thresholds for clinically meaningful reductions in drop seizures in patients with LGS. EEC is being held September 7-11, 2024, in Rome, Italy.

"Presentations at EEC this year continue to build the scientific evidence in support of Epidyolex, with data from more than 2,000 patient experiences, demonstrating improved understanding and real-world outcomes reflecting the treatment's holistic impact -- not only for patients but importantly their families and caregivers as well," said Tomas Skacel, vice president of medical affairs, Europe and international, at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "In addition to seizure outcomes, the BECOME subgroup analysis underscores the impact of non-seizure benefits of Epidyolex and the potential to improve the day-to-day lives for both patients and their loved ones."

Presentation highlights include:

Epidyolex Beyond-Seizure Benefits (P251): Results from the BECOME subgroup analysis indicating that treatment with Epidyolex (for ≥3 months) and concomitant clobazam, in both pediatric (2–17 years) and adult (≥18 years) patients with LGS or DS, led to caregiver-reported improvements in both seizure frequency (87%), seizure severity (81%) and weekly seizure-free days (68%). Notably, results reported improvements in at least one item for non-seizure-related domains, including alertness, cognition and executive function (84%) and language and communication in non-verbal (81%) and verbal (76%) patients. In addition, 94% of the 243 caregivers surveyed indicated they planned to continue with Epidyolex treatment.

* KD; A form of non-pharmacological treatment used in attempts to provide seizure control for patients who experience pharmacoresistance.

The EEC 2024 abstracts are available at: www.ilae.org/congresses/15th-european-epilepsy-congress/section/sectionid/2.

All Jazz Pharmaceuticals data will be featured at the in-person poster presentations, occurring Sunday, 8 September through Tuesday, 10 September, with investigators available 13:30-15:00 daily. A full list of the presentations are:

Presentation Title Lead Author Poster Number Clinically meaningful reduction in drop seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treated with cannabidiol N. Specchio P424 Treatment Outcomes With Cannabidiol in Patients ≥2 Years of Age With Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome or Dravet Syndrome Receiving Concomitant Clobazam: A Subgroup Analysis of BECOME, a Caregiver Survey K. Vyas P251 Patient Characteristics and Treatment Patterns in Patients With Dravet Syndrome: Real-world Evidence from a Cross-sectional Survey of Physicians in Europe R. Chin P293 Patient Characteristics and Treatment Patterns in Patients With Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome: Real-world Evidence from a Cross-sectional Survey of Physicians in Europe J. Lin P292 Real-world Insights on the Use of Cannabidiol in Adults With Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet Syndrome, or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: A Physician Survey K. Vyas P290 Efficacy and Safety of Cannabidiol for Seizures Associated With Tuberous Sclerosis Complex in Paediatric and Adult Patients From GWPCARE6: A Phase 3 Trial With Open-Label Extension T. Saurer P275 Change in Antiseizure and Anxiolytic Medications Pre- and Post-Cannabidiol Initiation T. Greco P291 Late-breaking abstract



The effect of a ketogenic diet on cannabidiol plasma concentration and seizure reduction in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome: post-hoc analysis of data from the randomised controlled trials C Johannessen Landmark P323

About Epidiolex®/Epidyolex® (cannabidiol)

Epidiolex®/Epidyolex® (cannabidiol; 100 mg/mL oral solution), a prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the U.S, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union, is an oral solution which contains highly purified cannabidiol (CBD). In the U.S., cannabidiol is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. Cannabidiol has also received approval in the European Union, under the tradename Epidyolex, for adjunctive use in conjunction with clobazam to treat seizures associated with LGS and Dravet syndrome in patients two years and older, and for adjunctive use to treat seizures associated with TSC, in patients two years of age and older.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing potentially life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide.

