JBM® Exclusively Lists Estero Oaks in Fort Myers, FL for $91MM

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Estero Oaks – a Class A+, 2017-built, 280-unit, garden-style Property with concrete block construction. There are seven, two and three-story residential buildings and a well-appointed two-story clubhouse situated on 20.69 acres. The Property is over 95% occupied.

Estero Oaks has a unique set of amenities including a four-acre lake with a jogging trail, resort-style pool with paver sundeck, hot tub, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and package concierge center. The grandiose clubhouse is comprised of a massive resident lounge, Social Media Wall, coffee station, and the second floor has private office spaces for rent. There are also attached garages, storage units, and reserved parking spaces available. Eight outparcels surround the Property, including a Lock Up Self Storage and 7-Eleven. In addition, expected to be complete in 2024 is a brand-new daycare facility and the $80MM Southwest Florida Proton cancer treatment facility.

The unit mix is made up of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,124 square feet – the largest size among its competitive rent comp set. Unit interiors feature chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, contemporary pendant lighting, and LVT flooring in all living areas and select bedrooms.

Fort Myers ranks #1 for fastest growing cities in the U.S.A. for 2023 (Quicken Loans) and the #3 safest place to live (U.S. News & World Report). The Property has exceptional connectivity to Interstate-75 with proximate access to Alico Road, Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, and U.S. Highway 41. The Miromar Outlets are just over a mile away and the Gulf Coast Town Center is just over two miles away. Florida Gulf Coast University is just one mile from Estero Oaks (1,500 employees and 15K+ student enrollment). The affluent Estero submarket boasts an incredible $123K+ average household income within five miles of Estero Oaks.

JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 mid-year broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per unit throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per transaction in Florida ($97+ million). JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.1 billion and 168,000 units.

