JBM Exclusively Lists The Pointe at Lakewood Ranch (Sarasota MSA) - A Luxury, 55+ Active Adult Community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed The Pointe at Lakewood Ranch – a brand new, class A+, luxury 55+ active adult, four-story mid-rise community. The Property is comprised of 160 units and has a unit mix of studios, one, and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 963 square feet. Average Market Rents are $2,545 and average resident household income is $152K+.

JBM Exclusively Lists The Pointe at Lakewood Ranch - a Class A+, Brand New, Luxury 55+ Active Adult Community in Lakewood Ranch, FL (Sarasota MSA)

The Pointe at Lakewood Ranch has a comprehensive amenity package featuring a heated, resort-style pool, expansive sun deck with shaded lounge, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with dedicated yoga/spin room and wellness area complete with sauna and steam rooms, dog park, pet spa, library, salon, package locker center, and more. The grand clubhouse is comprised of a large resident lounge, catering/warming kitchen including beer and wine taps, coffee station, game lounge, craft room, and private theater. Available for rent are detached garages, reserved parking, and storage units. A full-time Social Director puts together daily resident activities/events.

These modern unit interiors feature open concept floorplans with chef-inspired kitchens including quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, designer lighting fixtures, undermount single-basin sinks, subway tile backsplash, and wine coolers. Other significant features include front-lit mirrors, walk-in closets, dedicated laundry rooms, spacious vanities with storage, and LVT flooring in all living areas and first floor bedrooms.

Located in the prestigious Lakewood Ranch master-planned community, the Property has exceptional visibility along Interstate-75 with proximate access to Town Center Parkway. University Town Center (UTC), Sarasota's predominant power center, is just one mile away. Other notable points of interest within one mile include the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Main Street Lakewood Ranch, Publix, Whole Foods, and The Fresh Market. The affluent Lakewood Ranch submarket boasts an incredible average net worth of $1.9MM within three miles of the Property.

JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida ($320K/unit). JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 168,000 units.

