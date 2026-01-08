JBNU Researchers Propose Hierarchical Porous Copper Nanosheet-Based Triboelectric Nanogenerators

The proposed innovation demonstrates multifunctionality in terms of efficient energy harvesting, EMI shielding, and Joule heating

JEONBUK-DO, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, two-dimensional (2D) single-crystalline metal nanosheets have emerged as a promising next-generation platform for self-powered electronics. However, their potential for triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs)—a promising energy-harvesting technology—remains largely untapped, mainly due to their low current output and limited durability.

Researchers innovatively reconfigure hierarchical porous architecture of 2D metal nanosheets for enhanced triboelectric performance.

In an innovative breakthrough, a team of researchers led by Associate Professor Tae-Wook Kim from the Department of Flexible and Printable Electronics, Jeonbuk National University, Republic of Korea, has redesigned the internal structure of 2D metal nanosheets to overcome the existing challenges. Their findings were published in the journal Advanced Materials on October 21, 2025.

Dr. Kim remarks, "Our research highlights a new way to significantly boost the performance of TENGs. By creating a hierarchical porous copper nanosheet architecture, we achieve a remarkable 590% increase in electrical output compared to conventional copper thin-film TENGs, directly addressing one of the major challenges in this field—low current generation."

Notably, this high performance remains stable even after 100,000 repeated mechanical cycles, making the device well suited for real-world wearable applications. Beyond energy harvesting, the same material also provides electromagnetic interference shielding and Joule heating—key functions required in smart clothing. Importantly, all of these features are achieved using a simple spray-coating process, highlighting a practical and scalable pathway toward next-generation wearable electronics.

The hierarchical porous metal nanosheet–based TENG proposed in this study opens up a wide range of real-life applications, particularly in next-generation wearable and self-powered electronics. One of the most immediate uses is in smart clothing and electronic textiles that can generate electricity from everyday human motion, such as walking or bending, thereby reducing the need for batteries. Because the material can simultaneously harvest energy, block electromagnetic interference, and generate heat through Joule heating, a single device could power sensors, protect electronics from signal noise, and even provide localized thermal comfort. These capabilities make the technology especially attractive for healthcare monitoring, where wearable garments could continuously track body movement, temperature, or vital signals without external power sources.

Beyond wearables, the underlying porous nanosheet design also offers opportunities in advanced energy storage and multifunctional materials, pointing toward broader applications in future sustainable energy systems.

"Over the next 5 to 10 years, our research could play an important role in changing how people interact with technology in their everyday lives, particularly through the rise of truly self-powered wearable electronics. By enabling clothing and textiles to generate their own electricity from simple human movements such as walking, stretching, or breathing, this work moves us closer to a future where wearable devices no longer rely on bulky batteries or frequent charging," highlights Dr. Kim.

Such self-powered smart clothing could continuously monitor health indicators like physical activity, body temperature, or heart rate, supporting a shift from reactive healthcare to proactive, real-time health management. The durability and multifunctionality demonstrated in this research—combining energy harvesting with electromagnetic shielding and heating—pave the way for simpler, more reliable wearable systems.

Ultimately, advances like this could make wearable technology more seamless, sustainable, and deeply integrated into daily life, turning ordinary clothing into an intelligent and autonomous technological platform.

Title of original paper: Reconfiguring Hierarchical Porous Architecture of 2D Metal Nanosheets for Multifunctional Triboelectric Nanogenerators

Journal: Advanced Materials

DOI: 10.1002/adma.202515466

