J.C. Flowers-backed Italian Insurance Company Portfolio Rebranded as OneItalia Alliance

Guido De Spirt Named CEO of OneItalia as it Targets New Acquisitions, Organic Growth

MILAN and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.C. Flowers & Co. ("J.C. Flowers"), a private investment firm dedicated to investing in the financial services industry, announced today that it has rebranded its Italian insurance brokerage platform as OneItalia Alliance ("OneItalia"), and has named Guido De Spirt as its CEO.

Launched earlier this year, OneItalia has completed seven acquisitions, either directly or through its subsidiaries. OneItalia now includes Italian insurance brokerage companies Consulbrokers, which recently acquired GB Intermediazioni Assicurative, Intermedia, Etisicura and ProBoker, as well as Enablia and Caleas. Enablia was created out of the merger of wefox MGA and wefox Services Italy.

"We are excited to formally introduce OneItalia Alliance and welcome Guido, a proven professional in the Italian insurance market who has a long track record of integrating and growing companies," said Tughan Alioglu, Managing Director at J.C. Flowers. "With our combined deep experience in building global insurance companies, we believe OneItalia is well positioned to grow both organically and through future acquisitions."

Mr. De Spirt brings decades of insurance industry experience, most recently serving as a Director and Board Member of MAG S.p.A., one of the largest independent Italian broking houses. Previously, he served as CEO of Willis Italia and became Country Manager for the group in Italy following the merger of Willis with Towers Watson. Mr. De Spirt was the founder of ICR, a reinsurance broker, and CTA, an insurance broker, which merged to become Nikols Group. Mr. De Spirt eventually served as CEO of AON Nord Est following AON's acquisition of Nikols Group. He began his career as a Lloyd's of London broker.

"I'm honored to partner with J.C. Flowers and lead OneItalia, which represents some of the most impressive independent insurance brokers in Italy today," said Mr. De Spirt. "OneItalia companies benefit from increased investments in technology, innovation and highly experienced professionals, which is critical to better serving customers and staying ahead of trends. I look forward to working with OneItalia company leaders and J.C. Flowers in implementing this strategy and identifying new avenues for growth."

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers & Co. is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has invested more than $18 billion of capital, including co-investment, in 71 portfolio companies in 19 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. With approximately $5 billion of assets under management, J.C. Flowers & Co. has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

Media Contact for J.C. Flowers:

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert by LLYC

845-507-0571

[email protected]

SOURCE J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC