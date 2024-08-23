JCET Q2 2024 Net Profit Attributable to the Parent Increased by 258% Quarter-on-Quarter, Hitting a Record High for Revenue

JCET Group

Aug 23, 2024, 06:45 ET

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights：

  • Revenue was RMB 8.64 billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year and 26.3% quarter-on-quarter. A record high Q2 in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.72 billion.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.27, as compared to RMB 0.22 in Q2 2023.

1H 2024 Financial Highlights：

  • Revenue was RMB 15.49 billion, an increase of 27.2% year-on-year.
  • Generated RMB 3.03 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.87 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was RMB 1.16 billion.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.62 billion, an increase of 25.0% year-on-year.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.35, as compared to RMB 0.28 in 1H 2023.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2024. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.49 billion, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.62 billion, both increased over 25%. In Q2 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.64 billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year, a record high Q2 in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter, generating RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations.

During the reporting period, the company's capacity utilization has significantly increased, with enlarged investment to expand production capacity of core production lines. In the first half of the year, the revenue of communications, computing, and consumer electronics businesses increased respectively by 48%, 23%, and 33% year-on-year. The company is consistently strengthening the research and development in advanced packaging technologies, with R&D investment of RMB 0.82 billion in 1H 2024, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%.

JCET is also actively promoting strategic projects to enhance its smart manufacturing. After two years construction, the new advanced packaging factory "JCET Microelectronics Wafer-level Microsystems Integration High-end Manufacturing Base" with an area of over 130,000 square meters is progressing with equipment mobilization. The new automotive chip back-end manufacturing base has completed building the factory structure. The acquisition of a high-density memory chip packaging factory has obtained necessary approvals, and the project is progressing towards completion.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET actively promotes innovative applications of advanced packaging technologies and continues to expand its production capacity in China, Singapore and South Korea, with steady growth in performance in the first half of 2024. The company will continue to increase investment in R&D and strategic projects, strengthen innovation cooperation in the industrial chain and sustainable development, and create higher value for shareholders, customers, employees and society."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2024 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





RMB in millions

















Jun 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

ASSETS








Current assets








  Currency funds





10,621

7,325

  Trading financial assets





1,605

2,306

  Derivative financial assets





0

4

  Accounts receivable





4,066

4,185

  Receivables financing





71

38

  Prepayments





132

104

  Other receivables





115

87

  Inventories





3,408

3,195

  Other current assets





393

375

Total current assets





20,411

17,619

Non-current assets








  Long-term receivables





31

33

  Long-term equity investments





666

695

  Other equity investments





434

447

  Investment properties





84

86

  Fixed assets





18,408

18,744

  Construction in progress





2,039

1,053

  Right-of-use assets





519

563

  Intangible assets





659

662

  Goodwill





2,262

2,248

  Long-term prepaid expenses





13

17

  Deferred tax assets





377

364

  Other non-current assets





66

48

Total non-current assets





25,558

24,960

Total assets





45,969

42,579










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  





Jun 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Current liabilities








  Short-term borrowings





467

1,696

  Derivative financial liabilities





2

0

  Notes payable





300

223

  Accounts payable





5,773

4,782

  Contract liabilities





260

185

  Employee benefits payable





732

781

  Taxes and surcharges payable





116

167

  Other payables





368

354

  Current portion of long-term liabilities





1,806

1,491

  Other current liabilities





2

3

Total current liabilities





9,826

9,682

Non-current liabilities








  Long-term borrowings





7,749

5,777

  Lease liabilities





480

530

  Long-term payables





3

0

  Long-term employee benefits payable





14

14

  Deferred income





438

384

  Other non-current liabilities





38

41

Total non-current liabilities





8,722

6,746

Total liabilities





18,548

16,428

Equity








  Paid-in capital





1,789

1,789

  Capital reserves





15,228

15,237

  Accumulated other comprehensive income





591

543

  Specialized reserves





1

0

  Surplus reserves





257

257

  Unappropriated profit





8,680

8,239

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





26,546

26,065

Minority shareholders





875

86

Total equity





27,421

26,151

Total liabilities and equity





45,969

42,579




















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

Six months ended



Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Revenue

8,645

6,313

15,487

12,173

Less: Cost of sales

7,410

5,359

13,417

10,525

          Taxes and surcharges

22

27

35

47

          Selling expenses

64

51

118

100

          Administrative expenses

209

175

433

347

          Research and development expenses

438

360

819

669

          Finance expenses

(19)

(7)

(11)

51

            Including: Interest expenses

99

68

192

131

                     Interest income

80

27

141

35

Add: Other income

47

40

86

73

         Investment income / (loss)

(4)

(24)

(14)

(21)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(12)

(10)

(29)

(21)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 

0

37

(5)

46

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(14)

(6)

(7)

(1)

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(20)

(5)

(38)

0

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 

2

13

5

16

Operating profit / (loss)

532

403

703

547

Add: Non-operating income

0

2

1

3

Less: Non-operating expenses

2

0

2

4

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

530

405

702

546

Less: Income tax expenses

47

19

85

50

Net profit / (loss) 

483

386

617

496

Classified by continuity of operations








  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

483

386

617

496

Classified by ownership








  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

484

386

619

496

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

(1)

0

(2)

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

8,374

7,264

8,239

7,154

Less: Cash dividends declared

178

358

178

358

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

8,680

7,292

8,680

7,292

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

36

481

48

350

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

36

481

48

350

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(8)

6

(13)

17

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

0

1

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(8)

6

(13)

16

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

44

475

61

333

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

44

475

61

333

Total comprehensive income

519

867

665

846

  Including:








     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

520

867

667

846

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

(1)

0

(2)

0

Earnings per share








  Basic earnings per share

0.27

0.22

0.35

0.28

  Diluted earnings per share

0.27

0.22

0.35

0.28




















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) 





RMB in millions













Three months ended

Six months ended



Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

8,784

6,178

16,590

13,162

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

81

122

198

216

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

181

110

283

163

Total cash inflows from operating activities

9,046

6,410

17,071

13,541

  Cash payments for goods and services

6,078

4,069

11,254

8,454

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,056

878

2,248

2,072

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

197

254

289

466

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities

61

22

253

128

Total cash outflows from operating activities

7,392

5,223

14,044

11,120

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,654

1,187

3,027

2,421

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from returns of investments

4,800

4,350

9,050

8,280

  Cash receipts from investment income

2

38

15

52

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

2

7

5

32

Total cash inflows from investing activities

4,804

4,395

9,070

8,364

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

937

749

1,870

1,588

  Cash payments for investments

4,650

3,200

8,350

5,980

Total cash outflows from investing activities

5,587

3,949

10,220

7,568

Net cash flows from investing activities

(783)

446

(1,150)

796

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








  Cash proceeds from investments by others

6

230

776

230

      Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0

86

765

86

  Cash receipts from borrowings

728

1,317

3,007

1,664

Total cash inflows from financing activities

734

1,547

3,783

1,894

  Cash repayments for debts

657

755

1,963

1,740

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

272

414

352

467

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities

34

16

53

48

Total cash outflows from financing activities

963

1,185

2,368

2,255

Net cash flows from financing activities

(229)

362

1,415

(361)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

2

45

4

37

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

644

2,040

3,296

2,893

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,977

3,306

7,325

2,453

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

10,621

5,346

10,621

5,346

SOURCE JCET Group

