JCET Revenues of Q3 2024 and Q3 YTD 2024 Hit New Record High, Q3 Net Profit after Deducting Non-Recurring Items Increased by 19.5% Year-on-Year

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 9.49 billion, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year and 9.8% quarter-on-quarter, a record quarter in the company's history.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.46 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 0.44 billion , an increase of 19.5% year-on-year.

Q3 YTD 2024 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 1.08 billion, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.60, as compared to RMB 0.54 in Q3 YTD 2023.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The financial report shows that in the third quarter of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.49 billion, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, a record quarter in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.46 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 0.44 billion in Q3 2024, an increase of 19.5% year-on-year. In Q3 YTD 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 1.08 billion, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.

The operations of JCET factories have rebounded since 2024, and the company's capacity utilization rate is continuously increasing. In the first three quarters of this year, all business sector recovery has stabilized, and the company's earlier strategic layout began to contribute incremental growth. In the first three quarters, the revenues of the four major applications, including communications, consumer, computing, and automotive electronics all achieved double-digit year-on-year growth, with communication electronics achieving a significant growth of nearly 40% year-on-year. The company strengthened inventory control and supply chain management to ensure efficient circulation of capital, generating RMB 3.93 billion cash from operations in Q3 YTD 2024, a year-on-year increase of 29.7%.

JCET's acquisition of 80% equity of SanDisk (Shanghai), a global leading factory for memory chip packaging, has completed. This will further enhance the company's intelligent manufacturing and expand its market share in the memory and computing electronics. JCET microelectronics microsystem integration high-end manufacturing base has been put into use, providing one-stop IC back-end manufacturing services and addressing global customers' demand for high-performance chips.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has actively promoted innovation in advanced packaging technology and capacity layout in recent years. Since the beginning of this year, the company business has continued to rebound, and its revenue in the first three quarters hits a new high in the company's history. JCET will continue to focus on advanced technology and high value-added markets to support sustainable development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q3 2024 Report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)









RMB in millions

































Sep 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











9,257

7,325 Trading financial assets











2,003

2,306 Derivative financial assets











3

4 Accounts receivable











5,916

4,185 Receivables financing











35

38 Prepayments











133

104 Other receivables











117

87 Inventories











4,740

3,195 Other current assets











514

375 Total current assets











22,718

17,619 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











33

33 Long-term equity investments











826

695 Other equity investments











434

447 Investment properties











83

86 Fixed assets











21,431

18,744 Construction in progress











2,728

1,053 Right-of-use assets











515

563 Intangible assets











745

662 Goodwill











3,546

2,248 Long-term prepaid expenses











10

17 Deferred tax assets











493

364 Other non-current assets











57

48 Total non-current assets











30,901

24,960 Total assets











53,619

42,579



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Sep 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,187

1,696 Notes payable











338

223 Accounts payable











8,143

4,782 Contract liabilities











316

185 Employee benefits payable











751

781 Taxes and surcharges payable











275

167 Other payables











385

354 Current portion of long-term liabilities











4,215

1,491 Other current liabilities











1

3 Total current liabilities











15,611

9,682 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











7,331

5,777 Lease liabilities











504

530 Long-term payables











833

0 Long-term employee benefits payable











15

14 Deferred income











424

384 Deferred tax liabilities











393

0 Other non-current liabilities











28

41 Total non-current liabilities











9,528

6,746 Total liabilities











25,139

16,428 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,789

1,789 Capital reserves











15,230

15,237 Accumulated other comprehensive income











410

543 Specialized reserves











1

0 Surplus reserves











257

257 Unappropriated profit











9,137

8,239 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











26,824

26,065 Minority shareholders











1,656

86 Total equity











28,480

26,151 Total liabilities and equity











53,619

42,579







































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023 Revenue



9,491

8,257

24,978

20,430 Less: Cost of sales



8,331

7,071

21,748

17,596 Taxes and surcharges



21

36

56

82 Selling expenses



69

55

187

155 Administrative expenses



100

190

533

536 Research and development expenses



413

413

1,232

1,082 Finance expenses



119

26

108

77 Including: Interest expenses



105

84

297

215 Interest income



69

35

210

70 Add: Other income



39

103

125

176 Investment income / (loss)



0

(12)

(14)

(34) Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(14)

(12)

(43)

(34) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



3

17

(2)

62 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



6

(2)

(1)

(3) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(13)

(26)

(51)

(26) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



(2)

5

3

21 Operating profit / (loss)



471

551

1,174

1,098 Add: Non-operating income



0

0

1

3 Less: Non-operating expenses



1

1

3

5 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



470

550

1,172

1,096 Less: Income tax expenses



16

72

101

122 Net profit / (loss)



454

478

1,071

974 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



454

478

1,071

974 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



457

478

1,076

974 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



(3)

0

(5)

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



8,680

7,293

8,239

7,154 Less: Cash dividends declared



0

0

178

357 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



9,137

7,771

9,137

7,771 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(181)

(70)

(133)

280 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(181)

(70)

(133)

280 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



0

(7)

(13)

10 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0

0

0

1 Change in the fair value of other equity investments



0

(7)

(13)

9 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(181)

(63)

(120)

270 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(181)

(63)

(120)

270 Total comprehensive income



273

867

938

1,254 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



276

408

943

1,254 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



(3)

0

(5)

0 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.25

0.26

0.60

0.54 Diluted earnings per share



0.25

0.26

0.60

0.54







































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



9,011

7,574

25,601

20,737 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



139

52

337

267 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



92

126

375

289 Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,242

7,752

26,313

21,293 Cash payments for goods and services



6,742

5,840

17,996

14,293 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,198

899

3,446

2,972 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



284

180

573

646 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



111

221

364

349 Total cash outflows from operating activities



8,335

7,140

22,379

18,260 Net cash flows from operating activities



907

612

3,934

3,033 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,600

3,601

12,650

11,881 Cash receipts from investment income



15

15

30

68 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1

99

6

131 Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,616

3,715

12,686

12,080 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,219

845

3,089

2,434 Cash payments for investments



4,000

5,181

12,350

11,161 Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units



1,520

0

1,520

0 Total cash outflows from investing activities



6,739

6,026

16,959

13,595 Net cash flows from investing activities



(3,123)

(2,311)

(4,273)

(1,515) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



0

32

776

262 Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries 0

0

765

86 Cash receipts from borrowings



2,050

4,823

5,057

6,487 Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,050

4,855

5,833

6,749 Cash repayments for debts



1,048

3,723

3,011

5,464 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



83

78

435

545 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



21

22

74

69 Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,152

3,823

3,520

6,078 Net cash flows from financing activities



898

1,032

2,313

671 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(46)

(7)

(42)

30 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(1,364)

(674)

1,932

2,219 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



10,621

5,346

7,325

2,453 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



9,257

4,672

9,257

4,672

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg